28 Years Later 3 is moving forward with Cillian Murphy in talks to return

Hot on the heels of the enthusiastic first reaction to 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple comes the news that Sony Pictures is moving forward with 28 Years Later 3. Deadline reports that Alex Garland is currently writing the script for the third installment, with Cillian Murphy in talks to reprise his role as Jim, the character he played in 28 Days Later.

Cillian Murphy Does Appear in The Bone Temple

Murphy does appear in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, but the actor has cautioned that he doesn’t have a significant role in the sequel, saying he’s “ only in it for a little bit. ” He teased that he would play a much bigger role in the third film, assuming The Bone Temple is a success. “ Everyone’s got to go and see the second one, ” he said. “ I’m sure they will – it’s really, really good. “

What Danny Boyle Has Said About the Trilogy

28 Years Later director Danny Boyle said each film in the trilogy will stand alone, but there are characters and story elements that will flow through all the movies. “ Well, it’s three films, a trilogy of films which have connecting characters, ” he said. “ We’ve shot the first two back-to-back, and that was for logistical reasons, actor availability reasons, and for story reasons as well. They’re literally continuous… There’s a coda… it’s not a coda, it’s the epilogue or an end theme at the end of the first film [28 Years Later] that gives you a handover to the second film. Although each story completes itself, there’s a handover section to the next film as well. So it’s very ambitious. We haven’t got the money for the third one yet. It will depend how the first one does, I guess. But hopefully if we do ok, they’ll give us the go-ahead for the money and for the third one. Everybody’s standing by for that, really. Including Cillian. “

What is 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple About?

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple picks up shortly after the events of the first film and follows Spike (Alfie Williams) as he’s introduced to Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) and his gang of killers. Meanwhile, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship — with consequences that could change the world as they know it — and Spike’s encounter with Jimmy Crystal becomes a nightmare he can’t escape. Nia DaCosta directed the sequel, which is set to hit theaters on January 16, 2026.