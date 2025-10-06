How much screen time will Cillian Murphy have in 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple?

28 Days Later director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland finally reunited to make a sequel to their zombie (or, if you prefer, infected people) movie classic. 28 Years Later , which is meant to launch a whole trilogy of 28 Days Later sequels, reached theatres at the end of June, and the second chapter in the trilogy, 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple , is scheduled to be released on January 16, 2026. Garland also wrote the screenplays for the sequels that will come after 28 Years Later. Boyle directed the first one, then passed the helm over to Candyman and The Marvels director Nia DaCosta for the sequel – and while he missed out on 28 Years Later, we know that 28 Days Later will be appearing in the next sequel. How much screen time will he have? According to Murphy himself, just a tiny bit.

Thanks to their deal with Sony, each of the films in the trilogy will be receiving a theatrical release and will have budgets in the $60 million range. 28 Years Later had a budget of $75 million. Boyle and Garland produced 28 Years Later with Bernie Bellew, original producer Macdonald, and Peter Rice, who was the head of Fox Searchlight Pictures when that company backed 28 Days Later. Cillian Murphy received an executive producer credit.

When Variety asked if he could give any clues about his appearance in 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple, Murphy answered, “ I cannot. But I will say that I think Nia DaCosta has made an extraordinary film, and it’s an amazing accompaniment to Danny’s movie. I’m only in it a tiny bit, but I’m really proud of it. ” Referencing the fact that a lot of people thought they spotted in him playing an emaciated zombie in the 28 Years Later trailer, the interviewer said they hoped he’ll be more than a semi-naked infected person in the new film. Murphy said, “ That’s very kind of you. I think I am more. But it’s all in the eye of the beholder. “

Boyle might circle back to direct 28 Years Later Part III, but that one doesn’t have a full greenlight yet, and probably won’t until we see how the second film does at the box office. 28 Years Later made $150 million at the global box office, but seemed to have trouble connecting with the audience. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray gave 28 Years Later a 7/10 review, and when we got a second opinion from Kier Gomes, he gave it a 6.5.

How much screen time do you think Cillian Murphy will have in 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple, and how much screen time would you like him to have? Let us know by leaving a comment below.