Nia DaCosta in talks to direct 28 Years Later Part II

Deadline reports that Candyman director Nia DaCosta is in talks to helm the second installment of the upcoming 28 Years Later trilogy set up at Sony Pictures.

The first installment of the 28 Years Later trilogy will be directed by Danny Boyle and scripted by Alex Garland, with production expected to kick off later this year. The report states that the sequel will start shooting immediately after, which is why Sony is already in the process of locking down DaCosta. The studio also wants to make sure each director is on the same page in regard to the story while also having time to bring their own vision to life. Garland will be scripting each installment of the trilogy.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but recent rumours have pointed to Jodie Comer and Charlie Hunnam being in talks to star in 28 Years Later.

It’s been over twenty years since Danny Boyle and Alex Garland brought us 28 Days Later. While the blood-thirsty characters aren’t technically zombies, the film is still credited with helping to bring the zombie genre back to life. The film was followed by 28 Weeks Later, but Boyle and Garland were only involved as executive producers. Fans have been demanding a follow-up for years, and not only is it finally happening, but we’ll be getting three movies. Exciting times.

The original movie starred Cillian Murphy as Jim, a bicycle courier who awakens from a coma to discover that a “rage virus” has spread throughout the country, causing a total societal collapse. What this new sequel will bring remains to be seen, but Murphy has said that he’s game to return. “ I was talking to Danny Boyle recently, and I said, ‘Danny, we shot the movie at the end of 2000.’ So I think we’re definitely approaching the 28 Years Later, ” Murphy said last year. “ But like I’ve always said, I’m up for it. I’d love to do it. If Alex [Garland] thinks there’s a script and Danny wants to do it, I’d love to do it. “

What do you think of Nia DaCosta directing 28 Years Later Part II, and who should direct the third movie?