Marvel debuts a bone-breaking special look at Daredevil: Born Again focusing on the show’s violence and drama

Marvel Studios debuts a hard-hitting BTS video for Daredevil: Born Again ahead of the show’s two-episode launch on Disney+.

Before Marvel Studios brings Matt Murdock back for Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ on March 4 with a two-episode debut, the House of Ideas brings a bone-breaking special look video to the front line, giving fans an in-depth look at the upcoming series. The new video features primary cast members like Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, and more, plus executive producers Brad Winderbaum and Sana Amanat. As intense footage from the show teases the fierce violence and villainy to come, Amanat says the goal was to honor the original series and expand on what Daredevil can bring to the MCU landscape.

Daredevil: Born Again brings Philip Silvera, who was the stunt coordinator for Netflix’s Daredevil seasons one and two, back to the show. In the video, Silvera has a s**t-eating grin as he directs the series’ hard-hitting action, which looks more intense than ever. I’m not kidding. Every time a bone breaks in these promotional videos, I can’t help but cringe. The audio design is insane, too. I can feel the splintering of the bones in my soul. Damn you, Phil.

Daredevil: Born Again, special look, Marvel Studios

The cast of the series includes Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer, reprising the roles of Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, Frank Castle / The Punisher, Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter / Bullseye, and Vanessa Marianna Fisk. Also in the cast are Margarita Levieva as Matt Murdock’s love interest Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as a character named Daniel Blade, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Jeremy Earl as Anti-Vigilante Task Force member Cole North, and Lou Taylor Pucci, taking on an unspecified role.

Tick-tock, Marvel! How do you expect us to wait another week and change for the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again? It feels like Marvel announced the show eons ago. Thankfully, the studio seems determined to deliver the goods on all fronts. It’s nice to finally have Marvel on board with giving fans more mature-rated content after proving the platform works with Agatha All Along and Deadpool and Wolverine. It’s about time, and we are here for it.

What do you think about today’s special look at Daredevil: Born Again? Let us know in the comments section below.

