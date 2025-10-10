Marvel confirms the return of Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Gimme a D! Gimme a U! Gimme an H! What does that spell? Yeah, it doesn’t take a Reed Richards to read the tea leaves for this one, folks. After much speculation, Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum has confirmed in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly that Matt Murdock’s right-hand man, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), will return for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Winderbaum spoke with Entertainment Weekly during New York City Comic-Con, saying, “People don’t know what they’re allowed to say and what they’re not allowed to say, also. ‘Do I play it coy? Do I be honest?’ It’s always a dance.”

Thankfully, Winderbaum’s words put an end to the eye-rolling farce surrounding Foggy’s “death.” However, it’s a little too late to win over some Marvel fans who feel burned by the deception. What do I mean? Last month, Henson spoke at LA Comic-Con, where he doubled down on Foggy exiting the chessboard, saying, “I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it’s just not happening.”

For context, Foggy Nelson was killed by Bullseye near the top of episode one of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. His death sent shockwaves through Matt Murdock and Karen Page’s lives, leaving a Foggy-shaped hole in their hearts.

The question now is: In what capacity does Foggy return for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2? Is he still alive? Will he return only in flashback form? Will he be a Force ghost? Interestingly, Winderbaum confirmed Foggy’s return to Daredevil in March during an interview with Brandon Davis.

Winderbaum said that the death of Foggy was “not something that we took lightly. It led to many impassioned debates, I’ll put it to you that way. Many sleepless nights. Honestly, nobody wanted to do it, including me. But we all realized it needed to happen. The story needed it to happen. Matt (Murdock / Daredevil), he had to struggle with his own internal demons in a way that only an event like that could bring about. And it’s something that happens in the books. When you look at the source material, the cost of violence is something that drives him and also challenges him. But I will say, I see Karen and Foggy as being intrinsically tied to Matt. I don’t think there’s a Matt Murdock story without those two characters. And I’m excited to see them both in season 2 as well. … I will say that both Deborah and Elden are coming back for season 2.”

What do you think about Elden Henson returning to Daredevil: Born Again as Foggy Nelson? How do you think he’ll remain a part of the show? Let us know in the comments section below.