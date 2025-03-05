After dealing with werewolves In the Lost Lands, Dave Bautista is ready to make a vampire movie

Back in 2015, we heard that Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil) was in talks to star in the George R.R. Martin adaptation In the Lost Lands , which at the time was set to be written and directed by Constantin Werner (The Pagan Queen). That version of In the Lost Lands never made it off the ground – but seven years later, the project was revived, with Jovovich still in the lead and her husband Paul W.S. Anderson (Event Horizon) taking over as director. Two years after we heard that In the Lost Lands was back on, it was announced that Vertical had picked up the distribution rights to the finished film. Vertical is planning to give In the Lost Lands a theatrical release on March 7th – and while doing press for this film, which has a werewolf element to it, cast member Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) has revealed that he wants to make a vampire movie!

To get more specific, Bautista wants to play a vampire. He told GamesRadar+, “ Still at the very top of my list is I want to play a vampire. More than anything, I want to play a vampire, but I’m looking for that perfect role. ” When Jovovich heard about Bautista’s bloodsucker dreams, she said, “ Dave wants to play a vampire? I stand behind it. I will go watch that movie, Dave. “

While we wait to see when Bautista is going to have his chance to make a vampire movie, we have In the Lost Lands to look forward to. Scripted by Anderson and Werner, the film centers on a queen who, desperate to fulfill her love, makes a daring play: she hires the sorceress Gray Alys (Jovovich), a woman as feared as she is powerful. Sent to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands, Alys and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon in this fable that explores the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfillment, love and loss. Oddly, the marketing department chose to leave any reference to werewolves out of the synopsis.

This adaptation of In the Lost Lands was produced by Anderson, Jovovich, Bautista, and Werner, along with Jeremy Bolt, Robert Kulzer, and Jonathan Meisner.

Will you be watching In the Lost Lands this weekend, and would you like to see Dave Bautista sucking blood in a vampire movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.