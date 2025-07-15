David Duchovny fought with writers over plot holes on The X-Files

We’ve all witnessed inconsistencies on our favorite TV shows, something out of the ordinary that just doesn’t match what we knew about them before. We’re talking betrayals to the character and, really, the audience’s commitment. But David Duchovny wouldn’t stand for anything like this when making The X-Files, calling out the showrunners any time he felt they weren’t being true to Moulder.

On his Fail Better podcast (via EW), David Duchovny noted that such inconsistencies are a true problem, saying, “​​It was a bit of a pet peeve of mine when I was doing X-Files — not so much the other shows that I’ve done — but, as with Bones, it’s episodic, but every episode is pretty high drama. It can be life and death.”

Despite The X-Files relying on sci-fi and the supernatural, David Duchovny knew that was no excuse to not stick to basic logic. “Sometimes the directors would come on and they’d know they had a great script and [since] this was on the X-Files, this could happen, you know? Like, ‘Holy sh*t this is a great script,’ and they really wanted to kill it. Those guys were dangerous. So often they would say, ‘We’ve never seen Mulder like this before,’and I’d say, ‘Yeah, like 10 other times we’ve seen Mulder like this before.’”

One specific example of an X-Files misstep was with one of the show’s famed Monster of the Week episodes, season one’s “Fire”, with David Duchovny – who said actors serve as curators for their characters – remembering enough about Moulder to know that a written trait wouldn’t make sense: Moulder being deathly afraid of fires. “I think I went up to Chris Carter — who wrote that episode I believe — and I said, ‘Didn’t Mulder and Scully watch a building burn down in the pilot? I think Moulder was fairly cool with it, you know, it didn’t bother him.”

The sheer number of inconsistencies on The X-Files must have kept David Duchovny insanely busy, but there’s only so much he could have done with all of that black oil nonsense…

