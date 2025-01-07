David Fincher doubts Mindhunter, Mank, or The Killer will get physical media releases

David Fincher has worked with the Netflix streaming service on three separate projects so far – the crime thriller TV series Mindhunter, which ran for two seasons; the 2020 biopic Mank, which was nominated for multiple Academy Awards and took home two Oscars (for Best Production Design and Best Cinematography); and the 2023 action thriller The Killer. These movies and the TV show are still available to watch on Netflix, but a lot of fans have been wondering if they’ll ever receive a physical media release… and Fincher doubts that will ever happen.

While discussing the 4K release of his film Se7en with Collider, Fincher was asked if his Netflix projects will ever get a physical release, as “the appetite for that is through the roof.” He answered, “ That’s very sweet, but I don’t know. I like physical media, but I really like on-demand. I mean, I love liner notes, and I kind of prefer laser discs to anything just because I’m old and I remember what LPs used to be like. I do like the act of holding them. But I can’t imagine there’s any interest in the business plan from Netflix to make packaged goods out of the stuff that I’ve made for them because their whole thing is that mainline that connects your eyeballs to their servers. So, yeah, I doubt it. But I’m with you. I do like having a disc. But I think if you realized how much data compression is going on — at some point, there’ll be an up-res version of 4K where they’ll be able to — I mean, we have HDR now, but bit depth is only going to increase more. I don’t know that film could handle 24-bit color depth. “

Mindhunter had the following synopsis: Catching a criminal often requires the authorities to get inside the villain’s mind to figure out how he thinks. That’s the job of FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench. They attempt to understand and catch serial killers by studying their damaged psyches. Along the way, the agents pioneer the development of modern serial-killer profiling.

Directed by Fincher from a screenplay by his late father Jack Fincher, Mank told a story in which 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish Citizen Kane.

Based on a graphic novel series, The Killer reteamed Fincher with Se7en writer Andrew Kevin Walker (who also did uncredited rewrites on the Fincher films The Game and Flight Club) and showed what happens when after a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.

