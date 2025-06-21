Horror Movie News

David Lynch auction drives in $4.25 million. Which items sold for the most?

By
Posted 6 hours ago
David LynchDavid Lynch

An auction of items owned, used and tinkered with by David Lynch netted $4.25 million last week, with items ranging from screenplays, furniture, art, and much more.

Last week, Julien’s Auctions (in partnership with Turner Classic Movies) had 441 items up for bidding, with David Lynch fans attending both in person and virtually. When it was all said and done, the estate brought in more than the entire budget of David Lynch’s final film, Inland Empire. As for which items took in the most money, that would be the screenplays. The top earner on that front with $195,000 was a collection of 11 scripts for Lynch’s unproduced Ronnie Rocket: The Absurd Mystery of the Strange Forces of Existence, one of which is annotated. At the exact same price was a copy of Lynch’s Lost Highway script, which was estimated to fetch $200-300.

Outside of screenplays, the David Lynch auction also saw one of his director chairs going for $91,000, an incense holder made by Lynch himself at $52,000 and his personal espresso machine at $45,000. Considering Lynch was a renowned coffee fiend, it’s no surprise it took in 15 times the estimate. One of the cooler items was prop menus from Mulholland Drive’s Winkie’s. On the lower end of sold items was an unopened atmospheric water generator, which, at $910, is quite the bargain if I do say so myself and I can’t wait for it to arrive at my front door next week.

As the auction shows, David Lynch’s personal collection was extremely well-curated. A fun fact is that Eli Roth was one of the people tasked with its upkeep decades ago. He even once revealed that he lifted items for himself, only returning them after Lynch said they would eventually be sold. One of those items was actually a director’s chair, so the winning bidder on this auction may have taken home an item owned by both David Lynch and Eli Roth.

David Lynch passed away in January at the age of 78, leaving behind an unmatched, wholly unique style and body of work. Despite that legacy, there is, sadly, a wealth of films and TV shows that the world will never see.

Source: Julien's Auctions, Deadline
Tags: ,

About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor
2,843 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, All the President’s Men, read more Almost Famous, Annie Hall, Bicycle Thieves, Carnal Knowledge, Cinema Paradiso, Dick Tracy, Double Indemnity, Halloween, Harold and Maude, In Bruges The Killing, Magnolia, Minnie and Moskowtiz, Modern Times, Paris, Texas, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver

Likes: Film history, movie marathons, top 5 lists, black coffee, the Muppets, read more ‘90s alternative, New Hollywood, Groucho, Zevon, that picture of Dalí walking an anteater

Latest Retro News

See More

Latest Horror News

The long-awaited Danny Boyle / Alex Garland sequel 28 Years Later is now in theatres and we want to know, what did you think of it?The long-awaited Danny Boyle / Alex Garland sequel 28 Years Later is now in theatres and we want to know, what did you think of it?

JoBlo Originals

What Did You Think of 28 Years Later?

Posted 1 day ago
The long-awaited Danny Boyle / Alex Garland sequel 28 Years Later is now in theatres and we want to know, what did you think of it?
Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. F1
  4. 28 Years Later
  5. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. M3GAN 2.0
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News