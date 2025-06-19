David Lynch’s producer says Unrecorded Night was “the best thing he ever did”

True to his creative spirit, David Lynch was developing new projects right up until his death earlier this year—and according to longtime producer Sabrina Sutherland, his limited series Unrecorded Night might have been his greatest work yet.

While speaking with A Rabbit’s Foot magazine, Sutherland was asked about Unrecorded Night. “ I’ll say this: It was probably the best thing he ever did, ” she said. “ It was a culmination of a lot of things. We worked on this for over two years in terms of writing, and we were still writing up until the point he passed away. “

Sutherland added that they were “ getting ready to go back to Netflix because he had re-envisioned some things about it, and it had morphed into something even better than it was. I hope that one day people will be able to experience it in some way. “

Although Lynch is no longer around to bring the series to life, his daughter, Jennifer, recently told The Times that the family is considering releasing the script as a published piece. “ None of us ever tried to make his series in his place, ” she said. “ We are considering offering that as a published piece, so that people can sit with his ideas. It would be very sad if people didn’t get to see it. “

Jennifer also teased that the project would have naturally featured many of her father’s frequent collaborators. “ I was sworn to secrecy, but yes, I’m sure Kyle [MacLachlan] would have been part of it. And Laura [Dern], and Naomi [Watts]. He loved to play with his friends, ” she said.

I imagine that someone would be tempted to take this and run with it (presenting David Lynch’s final work!), but I’m not convinced anyone but Lynch could really understand it. Perhaps it’s best left as a mystery, much like the man himself.