Twin Peaks co-creator says he spoke with David Lynch about bringing back the series: “We had a little bit of a recipe forming”

Posted 3 hours ago
The world sadly lost David Lynch earlier this year, but before his death, there was talk of returning to the world of Twin Peaks. While speaking with NME, Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost confirmed that the pair had a “little bit of a recipe forming” that would continue the series.

A little bit, yeah. We had a little bit of a recipe forming; nothing terribly formal, but it was in the wind,” Frost said. “I felt there were uncertainties about his health, so I didn’t press him on it, but nothing really stopped the flow of his creativity. I’m kind of the same way, so yeah, we’ll see what happens.

Could we still see more Twin Peaks? “I honestly don’t know yet,” Frost said. “It’s still kind of too soon, but it’s something I’ll get around to thinking about long and hard.

It’s hard to imagine Twin Peaks without the involvement of David Lynch, and although I can’t imagine it would happen, you never know. Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan has previously expressed his hope that the show never gets the reboot treatment, and Frost says, thankfully, that he hasn’t been approached about that idea. “No one’s come to me about it, and we own the property,” he said. “Part of our strategy going in was this was a world we had created and owned, so nobody could exploit it in destructive or stupid ways. We wanted to stay true to what we’d done, and that will certainly be my guiding principle going forward with whatever happens with the show or where it goes from here. We’ve set a standard that we have to hold ourselves to.

Frost said he last spoke with Lynch a couple of months before his death. “We talked about his diagnosis of emphysema, what he was facing and how resolute he was that this wasn’t going to diminish his creativity or prevent him from expressing himself,” he said. “I thought that was very in character. We were friends ‘til the end and he went out the way he wanted to go; you gotta tip your hat to him for that.

Would you be open to Twin Peaks returning without David Lynch?

