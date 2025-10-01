Is Twin Peaks: The Return a TV season or a movie? Let’s ask The Log!

Diane, 11:30 AM, February 24th. Entering the town of Twin Peaks…But not its movie theater. Nearly a decade after Twin Peaks: The Return creeped its way to HBO, it ended up screening in select cities, notably Los Angeles’ Egyptian Theater – where the 18 episodes were spread across three nights – and New York’s Metrograph, who were a bit more bold and limited the marathon to two days. And while Twin Peaks is better known for being a small screen phenomenon, David Lynch actually had a sound mix done for theaters (what, you think he wanted this thing watched on an iPhone?). Now with these screenings, Twin Peaks: The Return has built on its legacy in an entirely new way…but as what exactly?

Laura Dern – who has worked with David Lynch on a number of projects, culminating in the once-faceless Diane in Twin Peaks: The Return – knows for sure that the director would have loved the miniseries/third season/whatever you want to call it on the big screen. As she told IndieWire, “I think it’s so profoundly cinematic. Filmmakers…have talked, obviously, about David being their muse, [as well as] David being so profoundly important and ‘The Return’ being so important. To hear the specifics of why ‘The Return’s’ bravery shaped movies of the last four or five years for specific filmmakers has been so inspiring.”

Even upon release, Twin Peaks: The Return was being hailed as one of the greatest television achievements ever, although plenty of publications placed it at the top of their best movies of 2017 lists, showing just how cinematic it actually was. Now, it even holds a place on They Shoot Pictures, Don’t They’s annual list of 1,000 greatest films, with Sight & Sound also recognizing it as a film – so there holds plenty of weight.

So what is its legacy now that the smoke has cleared from the atomic bomb? Surely Twin Peaks: The Return can be argued as both a TV show and a movie (are credits every hour the only blockade?), and for what it’s worth, Lynch himself told Variety in 2017, “Telling a story with motion, pictures and sound. It ended up being 18 hours.” Objectively, it has kind of given influence to both while also being unmatched in terms of ambition and vision.

What do you think the legacy of Twin Peaks: The Return is? Do you consider it more of a TV show or a movie?