David Lynch’s death “closed the circle” on more Twin Peaks says Mark Frost

It turns out the gum we like may not be coming back in style after all, as Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost has lost faith in the series ever coming back without David Lynch.

Following the January death of David Lynch, Mark Frost said he would have to evaluate the future of Twin Peaks. But now that he’s had some time to mull it over, the idea may have gone the way of Laura Palmer. As he told Empire (via ComicBook.com), “We had talked a little bit about where a fourth season might go, but with David having left us, it’s hard to imagine doing anything beyond this. It certainly feels like it closed the circle.”

And so 2017’s Twin Peaks: The Return will almost certainly be the final piece of the puzzle that we ever get. Recalling how he and Lynch approached concluding that third season of Twin Peaks, Frost said, “Initially, David and I were in two minds about how to end The Return. I felt that Cooper going back and rescuing Laura, then having the mystery of her death disappear, might be an extraordinary way to bring us back to ground zero. But David said, ‘He has to pay a price for what he’s tried to do.’ Sheryl Lee was incredible. This is the moment when the full horror comes back to this poor soul; it’s the price Laura Palmer pays for Cooper’s attempted good deed. That was the end of this story.” Twin Peaks concluded just as well as it could have, especially since it marked a full-time return for David Lynch, whose previous absences – particularly during season two – resulted in a string of episodes he said “sucked.”

Following Twin Peaks’ original two-season run, Mark Frost and David Lynch teamed up for the short-lived (we’re talking seven episodes, most of which never aired in the U.S.) series On the Air, set in the 1950s at a TV network. Prior to these collaborations, Frost was a frequent writer for Hill Street Blues, while he would later co-write 2005’s Fantastic Four and sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer.

