Twin Peaks cast members are going on a national tour

The David Lynch and Mark Frost series Twin Peaks made its premiere on ABC in 1990 and ran for two seasons before being cancelled. It was followed by the feature film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, and a couple decades later the series was revived for a third season on Showtime, called Twin Peaks: The Return. Now, to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the show’s premiere, some Twin Peaks cast members will be going on a national tour to meet with fans and discuss the series with them!

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Ray Wise (who played Leland Palmer), Harry Goaz (Deputy Andy Brennan), and Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Moran) are joining Twin Peaks: The Return executive producer Sabrina S. Sutherland for the tour, which is called Twin Peaks: Conversation with the Stars and will see them “share their experiences on the series and swap behind-the-scenes stories at the ticketed events.” Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer) will also appear at certain tour stops. The tour (see all events here) will include two stops at iconic series locations in Washington state. On October 18th, at an event that is already sold out, fans will be able to tour the house in Everett, Washington that was used as the Palmer residence in the series. Lee, Wise and property owner Mary Reber, who played Alice Tremond, will be there to tell stories from the series and Fire Walk With Me. Two days later, Lee and Wise will visit the Kiana Lodge in Poulsbo, Washington, where interiors of the Great Northern Hotel and the Martells’ home were filmed.

David Roy Williams Entertainment is producing the shows under license from Paramount Location-Based Experiences. Sutherland, who is now managing Lynch’s estate, says Lynch gave the tour his blessing before he passed away a few months ago. “ David was very happy that we were going to have this cast tour to celebrate Twin Peaks with the fans all around the U.S. It’s sad that I won’t be able to call him each night to let him know how the show went as I had promised. But I look forward to celebrating his work each night and having him in my heart instead. “

When Twin Peaks began, it followed an investigation, headed by FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper and local Sheriff Harry S. Truman, into the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer in the fictional town of Twin Peaks, Washington . Things got really bizarre from there.

Are you a Twin Peaks fan, and will you be meeting with the cast members at any of the Twin Peaks: Conversation with the Stars tour stops? Let us know by leaving a comment below.