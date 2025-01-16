Kyle MacLachlan pays touching tribute to David Lynch: “I owe my entire career, and life really, to his vision”

We lost the great David Lynch today, and of the many actors he worked with throughout his long career, Kyle MacLachlan is perhaps the most synonymous with the director’s work. MacLachlan played Paul Atreides in Dune, Jeffrey Beaumont in Blue Velvet, and FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks. In a post on Instagram, MacLachlan paid a touching tribute to his friend.

“ Forty-two years ago, for reasons beyond my comprehension, David Lynch plucked me out of obscurity to star in his first and last big budget movie. He clearly saw something in me that even I didn’t recognize. I owe my entire career, and life really, to his vision, ” MacLachlan wrote in the caption. “ What I saw in him was an enigmatic and intuitive man with a creative ocean bursting forth inside of him. He was in touch with something the rest of us wish we could get to. “

MacLachlan continued, “ Our friendship blossomed on Blue Velvet and then Twin Peaks and I always found him to be the most authentically alive person I’d ever met. David was in tune with the universe and his own imagination on a level that seemed to be the best version of human. He was not interested in answers because he understood that questions are the drive that make us who we are. They are our breath. “



“ While the world has lost a remarkable artist, I’ve lost a dear friend who imagined a future for me and allowed me to travel in worlds I could never have conceived on my own, ” MacLachlan wrote. “ I can see him now, standing up to greet me in his backyard, with a warm smile and big hug and that Great Plains honk of a voice. We’d talk coffee, the joy of the unexpected, the beauty of the world, and laugh. His love for me and mine for him came out of the cosmic fate of two people who saw the best things about themselves in each other. I will miss him more than the limits of my language can tell and my heart can bear. My world is that much fuller because I knew him and that much emptier now that he’s gone. David, I remain forever changed, and forever your Kale. Thank you for everything. “

A very sad day.