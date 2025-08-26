Ethan Hawke is in over his head in the funky trailer for The Lowdown

The opening concept for FX’s upcoming series, The Lowdown, may remind some people of the Mel Gibson/Julia Roberts movie Conspiracy Theory, as Ethan Hawke plays a kooky conspiracy theorist who has managed to stumble on one that’s true. Sterlin Harjo, whose work includes Reservation Dogs, created, executive produces, writes and directs The Lowdown. FX has just released the new trailer which throws back to some 70s vibes. Hawke also serves as an executive producer and stars as citizen journalist Lee Raybon, a self-proclaimed Tulsa “truthstorian” whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble.

The synopsis reads,

“Lee lives and works in a rare bookstore tucked in the heart of Tulsa – a local refuge and unofficial community hub. While Lee’s no idealist, he’s fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city’s hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk. His constant sleuthing pulls him deep into Tulsa’s underbelly – and often away from his 14-year-old daughter “Francis” (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), a precocious kid who’s inherited his curiosity and longs to join him on his adventures. His ex “Samantha” (Kaniehtiio Horn) is exasperated by Lee’s endless digging, but still sees the good in him – especially when it comes to Francis, the one thing they’ve never stopped showing up for.

When the publication of Lee’s latest exposé – a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family – is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of “Dale Washberg” (Tim Blake Nelson), the black sheep of the family, Lee knows he’s stumbled onto something big. Following a trail of breadcrumbs Dale has left behind, urging someone to dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding his death, Lee does just that. What Lee finds is that “Betty Jo” (Jeanne Tripplehorn), the grieving widow, seems to be more interested in her brother-in-law “Donald Washberg” (Kyle MacLachlan), a gubernatorial candidate, than in her dearly departed. And powerful forces want to prevent Lee from learning anything more.

Lee has also gained the attention of a mysterious stranger who seems to appear whenever Lee least expects it: refined and suave, “Marty” (Keith David) shares Lee’s appreciation of great literary minds, and seems unusually interested in his investigation into the Washberg family.”

The Tulsa noir series will be eight episodes and Harjo wrote and directed the pilot episode. Garrett Basch, series’ lead Ethan Hawke and Ryan Hawke also executive produce. The Lowdown is produced by FX Productions. The series premieres on September 23.