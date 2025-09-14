David Lynch’s L.A. house can be yours for a cool $15 million

We’ve met before, haven’t we…At your house. Don’t you remember? As a matter of fact, I’m there right now…Call me. Dial your number. Go ahead…The Los Angeles complex of the late David Lynch is up for sale, with the houses the perfect place to smoke a pack of cigarettes and slurp down a Bob’s Big Boy milkshake, provided you have $15 million…

The lot, which sits on around 2.5 acres, houses three residences in all, with a studio, screening room, workshop, and a kitchen that still has perhaps the ugliest formica countertops in the country. David Lynch acquired the first house – designed by Lloyd Wright, son of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright – in 1987 soon after Blue Velvet was released (must’ve been some Pabst Blue Ribbon royalties in there) and 20 years after it was constructed. For more details, Zillow’s official listing stated, “Over the years, Lynch expanded the property into a true compound by acquiring the two neighboring residences on Senalda Drive. At 7029 Senalda, he established the address for his production company, Asymmetrical Productions. At 7035 Senalda, he found cinematic inspiration in the home, later immortalized on screen as the Madison residence in Lost Highway (1997), which includes Lynch’s private editing suite and screening room. Lynch commissioned Eric Lloyd Wright [grandson of Frank] in 1991 to design a pool and pool house, extending the site’s rare multi-generational Wright lineage. The director also collaborated on the creation of additional structures on the property, including a two-story guest house and another unique one-bedroom living space finished in his favored smooth grey plaster. Together, the three residences and ancillary structures form a cohesive, secluded compound of 5 contiguous parcels. A creative sanctuary and architectural landmark offered with a provenance unlike any other in Los Angeles.”

David Lynch previously said of his house, “The whole space is just pleasing, gives me a good feeling…It affects my whole life to live inside of it. And then, sometimes I see things, shapes or something that would go inside of it and that leads to furniture or film.”

David Lynch’s house is one you look at and say, “Don’t touch a thing.” I think this is especially true in the workshop, where it looks like the director just got up one day and never returned. You can even see a black hat that he frequently wore later on hanging on the wall. The residence truly would make for an incredible space for artists, like a retreat where they can go to refuel their creativity while breathing in the air and space of one of cinema’s most unique minds.