Lost Highway (1997) – The Best Scene

After taking a look back at House II: The Second Story (a favorite of mine since childhood), House of 1000 Corpses (which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year), the awesomeness of Tales from the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight, the leg smashing in the Stephen King adaptation Misery, three separate moments from John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China, the “Jason vs. Tina” battle in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, the “all hell breaks loose” sequence from the start of Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead remake, the opening sequence of Pitch Black, and a memorable moment from The Crow, JoBlo’s own Lance Vlcek is continuing his The Best Scene video series with a look at a scene from director David Lynch‘s 1997 cult classic Lost Highway (watch it HERE). To find out which moment Lance chose to highlight, check out the video embedded above.

Scripted by Lynch and Barry Gifford, Lost Highway has the following synopsis: From this inventory of imagery, Lynch fashions two separate but intersecting stories, one about a jazz musician, tortured by the notion that his wife is having an affair, who suddenly finds himself accused of her murder. The other is a young mechanic drawn into a web of deceit by a temptress who is cheating on her gangster boyfriend. These two tales are linked by the fact that the women in both are played by the same actress.

The film stars Bill Pullman, Patricia Arquette, Balthazar Getty, Robert Blake, Robert Loggia, Natasha Gregson Wagner,

Richard Pryor, Lisa Boyle, Mink Stole, Michael Massee, Jack Nance, Jack Kehler, Henry Rollins, Gene Ross, Giovanni Ribisi, Scott Coffey, Gary Busey, John Roselius, and Lou Eppolito.

