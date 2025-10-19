Criterion Channel goes into the void with 4-film Trent Reznor tribute

Head like a hole, black as your soul! I’d rather die than give you control! Unless, of course, the control is to The Criterion Channel, because that is one of the best-curated streaming services out there for movie buffs. And next month, they are digging their nails nine inches deep, spotlighting NIN’s Trent Reznor.

The music of NIN and Trent Reznor will be the focus of a four-film collection that features Natural Born Killers, Lost Highway, The Social Network, and Bones and All. The soundtrack for Natural Born Killers was produced by Reznor during NIN’s Self Destruct Tour; the soundtrack features the likes of Leonard Cohen, Cowboy Junkies and more, with NIN contributing three tracks, including “Burn.” Similarly, Lost Highway was also produced by Reznor; while it leans heavy into Angelo Badalamenti’s score, it does feature the single “The Perfect Drug.”

Here is The Criterion Channel’s write-up of the tribute: “Few musicians have reshaped the sonic texture of contemporary cinema as profoundly as Trent Reznor, whose atmospheric, synth-driven soundtracks—often composed in collaboration with Atticus Ross—bristle with unease and eerie beauty. With his early contributions to Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers and David Lynch’s Lost Highway, the Nine Inch Nails mastermind channeled the dissonance of industrial rock into intense aural collages of dread and desire, while his celebrated score for The Social Network lent an undercurrent of ambient ominousness to David Fincher’s chronicle of corporate betrayal. In Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, Reznor’s music conveys tenderness and terror in the same breath, continuing a career-long exploration of how sound can embody even the most ambiguous emotional states.” Of note, Bones and All will only be available in the United States. And don’t worry, Criterion won’t try to get you to see Tron: Ares…

While Bones and All is worth checking out for the Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross collaboration, the most notable work here is the score for The Social Network, which won both the Oscar for Best Original Score and in my opinion stands as one of the best scores of the century so far.

What are you most excited to check out in the Trent Reznor tribute on The Criterion Channel? Get closer to the comments section and let us know!