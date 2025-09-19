Pop Culture

The Tron: Ares soundtrack from Nine Inch Nails is now available

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross compose the music for the upcoming Tron: Ares, but the big twist is that it will also feature official new music from Nine Inch Nails. The duo hasn’t been part of the music industry for years and has been quite comfortable staying in the film game in lieu of returning to purely music. Reznor would tell IndieWire, “What we’re looking for [from film] is the collaborative experience with interesting people. We haven’t gotten that from the music world necessarily, for our own choice.” Reznor went on to say, “The culture of the music world sucks.”

However, the band’s anticipated return on the Tron: Ares soundtrack is now available, as you can purchase the album on their official online store HERE. Revolver reports that the new soundtrack is a return after a five-year hiatus, with their last albums being 2020’s Ghost V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts projects — both were released as free downloads that March. The Tron franchise has indulged in synth music, with 2010’s Tron: Legacy famously having techno artists Daft Punk compose the score. Nine Inch Nails provides a similar synth-rock approach with the signature vocals of Reznor.

The film was directed by Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales director Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto (Morbius), Cameron Monaghan (Gotham), Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Sarah Desjardins (Yellowjackets), Gillian Anderson (The X-Files), Hasan Minhaj (No Hard Feelings), Arturo Castro (Road House), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), and returning TRON star Jeff Bridges. Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Scripted by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, TRON: Ares tells the story of a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings. Leto is playing Ares. As Deadline put it, Ares is “a fictional character who crosses over from the world of videogames to planet Earth.”

Source: Revolver
