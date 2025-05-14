Danny Elfman, John Carpenter, Nine Inch Nails, Goblin and more film composers perform at the Future Ruins Music & Arts Festival

Movie score aficionados rejoice! The Future Ruins Music & Arts Festival is assembling a line-up of film & TV composers to perform their most celebrated themes, as the credo of the festival is “The Music Tells the Story.” Musical acts like John Carpenter, Danny Elfman, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Questlove and Goblin are among those included on the list of performances for the event. The Future Ruins Festival is scheduled to take place on November 8 and will be held at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. You can get tickets at their official website HERE.

The official festival description reads,

“Future Ruins is a first-of-its-kind music festival: a day-long event where the world’s most influential film and television composers step out from behind the screen and onto the stage.

Set across three stages at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center, Future Ruins is designed to feel thoughtful and immersive, bringing this music to light in an environment where it has never been heard before. Every artist is a headliner, each with their own specially curated moment. Each artist is encouraged to take big swings and reimagine their work for a live audience. Ranging from electronic sets and live bands to orchestral performances, fans have the chance to experience live debuts from composers who rarely appear onstage.

This one-time line up is not just a music festival — it’s a cinematic ceremony, a deep dive into sound and story, and a historic first for Los Angeles.”

The line-up of acts is as follows: