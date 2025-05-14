Danny Elfman, John Carpenter, Nine Inch Nails, Goblin and more film composers perform at the Future Ruins Music & Arts Festival

Movie score aficionados rejoice! The Future Ruins Music & Arts Festival is assembling a line-up of film & TV composers to perform their most celebrated themes, as the credo of the festival is “The Music Tells the Story.” Musical acts like John Carpenter, Danny Elfman, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Questlove and Goblin are among those included on the list of performances for the event. The Future Ruins Festival is scheduled to take place on November 8 and will be held at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. You can get tickets at their official website HERE.
The official festival description reads,
“Future Ruins is a first-of-its-kind music festival: a day-long event where the world’s most influential film and television composers step out from behind the screen and onto the stage.
Set across three stages at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center, Future Ruins is designed to feel thoughtful and immersive, bringing this music to light in an environment where it has never been heard before. Every artist is a headliner, each with their own specially curated moment. Each artist is encouraged to take big swings and reimagine their work for a live audience. Ranging from electronic sets and live bands to orchestral performances, fans have the chance to experience live debuts from composers who rarely appear onstage.
This one-time line up is not just a music festival — it’s a cinematic ceremony, a deep dive into sound and story, and a historic first for Los Angeles.”
The line-up of acts is as follows:
- Cristobal Tapia de Veer
(Babygirl, Smile, The White Lotus, Black Mirror, Utopia (UK), Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, Ponyboi, The Third Day, National Treasure (UK),The Girl With All The Gifts, Humans)
- Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow
(Ex Machina, Civil War, Men, Drokk, Annihilation, Luce, Free Fire, Black Mirror, Devs)
- Danny Elfman
(Batman, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, Men in Black, Good Will Hunting, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, Big Fish, Alice In Wonderland, Spider-Man, Milk)
- Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin
(Suspiria, Profondo Rosso/Deep Red, Dawn of the Dead, Demons, Tenebrae, Phenomena, Opera)
- HILDUR GUðNADÓTTIR
(Joker, Chernobyl, A Haunting in Venice, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Mary Magdalene, Tár, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Women Talking, Hedda)
- (a performance of Howard Shore‘s score of David Cronenberg’s Crash)
- Isobel Waller-Bridge
(Munich: The Edge of War, Emma., Black Mirror, I Came By, Wicked Little Letters, Fleabag, The Lesson, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Magpie, Sweetpea)
- John Carpenter
(Halloween, They Live, The Thing, Christine, Escape From New York)
- Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
(Stranger Things, Lost in the Night, The Hole in the Fence, Spheres, Native Son, Butterfly, Retaliators, Valley of the Boom)
- Mark Mothersbaugh
(The Life Aquatic, The Royal Tenenbaums, Rushmore, Bottle Rocket, Rugrats, The Lego Movie, A Minecraft Movie, Cocaine Bear, Thor: Ragnarok)
- Questlove
(performing the score works of Curtis Mayfield)
- Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe
(Candyman, Master, Telemarketers, The Color of Care, Grasshopper Republic, Power, Unvion, Seeds, Life After)
- Tamar-kali
(Mudbound, Shirley, The Assistant, The Fire Inside, The Last Thing He Wanted, Come Sunday, Palmer, The Lie, Little Richard: I am Everything)
- Terence Blanchard
(BlacKkKlansman, Malcolm X, Inside Man, Da 5 Bloods, When the Levees Broke, One Night in Miami, The Woman King, Perry Mason)
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
(The Social Network, Watchmen, Gone Girl, Soul, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Challengers, Empire of Light, Waves, The Vietnam War, Mank, The Killer)
- Volker Bertelmann AKA Hauschka
(All Quiet on the Western Front, Conclave, Lion, The Amateur, Dune: Prophecy, The Day of the Jackal, Hollywoodgate, Adrift, War Sailor, The Old Guard, Stowaway, Patrick Melrose)