POLL: What’s Your Favorite David Lynch Movie?

Many here at JoBlo were thrown for a loop when the great David Lynch passed away earlier this week. Over the last few days, we’ve written at length about his life and career at the site, but now we figured the time was right to turn the spotlight over to our readers and have them choose his best work.

Now, a few things to mention: Lynch is one of the few directors whose work on both the big and small screen was equally inspired. At first, I was just going to include Lynch’s feature films in this poll, but then I realized there’s simply no way one could pay proper tribute to Lynch without mentioning the original Twin Peaks series, or Twin Peaks: The Return, which remains his final work of art. So, I’ve included them all, as it can’t be denied Twin Peaks is his most iconic work, although to many others, his films, such as Blue Velvet, are even more beloved.

So, take our poll below and pick the best David Lynch movie. Then, make sure to chime in on the talkbacks with your own thoughts about Lynch’s life and legacy. We look forward to hearing from you!