Naomi Watts was ready to quit acting before she met David Lynch

Hollywood has been mourning the loss of the groundbreaking director who gave us Twin Peaks, The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, and so much more. David Lynch was beloved by those he worked with, with Naomi Watts crediting the director for giving her a second chance in the business when she was ready to call it quits.

“ I wouldn’t have stayed had I not met David Lynch. The chips were down, it was 10 years into flunking auditions, ” Watts said on Live With Kelly and Mark (via Entertainment Weekly. “ I was literally alienating people. I was making them uncomfortable because I was so like, ‘I need a job! I need a job!’ So much so that my agent at the time said, ‘You’re too intense. You’re making people uncomfortable.’ Yeah, I need a job. I’m desperate, I need to work. I planned on going home multiple times. “

Watts continued, “ Long story short, David Lynch called me in and has a very different way of casting. He sat me down and just looked me in the eyes and asked me questions, and most of the time I was like, ‘How do I get out of your way? How do I speed this up?’ [Because] I’m sure I’m not right, because I just had that programming: I’m not funny, I’m not sexy, I’m too old, I’m too this, too that. And he just saw me and was able to sort of lift these veneers. ” Lynch cast her in Mulholland Drive, after which he became “ a real mentor and friend. ” Watts would reunite with Lynch on Rabbits, Inland Empire, and Twin Peaks: The Return.

