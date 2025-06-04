Dawn of the Dead star Ken Foree joins fans in trying to make sure the Monroeville Mall will be preserved

A few months ago, it was revealed that Walmart has purchased the Monroeville Mall, the primary filming location for the George A. Romero classic Dawn of the Dead (get it HERE). For decades, fans have been going to the Monroeville Mall to check out the spots where Romero had zombies walk and bikers ride – and while there have been plenty of changes over the years, this sale has fans worried that things are going to be changing too much soon. We still don’t know how much Walmart intends to change the property – and now Dawn of the Dead star Ken Foree has joined the fans who have been speaking out on social media and signing a Save the Monroeville Mall petition in trying to make sure this piece of history will be preserved.

Foree wrote on X, “ This place means a great deal to millions. It is now going to be replaced by a major retailer. The question is: does the Monroeville Mall have the necessary requirements to become a Historical Landmark? Historical Landmarks are places where people visit because it has a significant place in their life. It is a building or place that has achieved fame and notoriety because of the significant contribution to our history. The Monroeville Mall may not qualify, but let’s look at its history. The Washington or Lincoln Monuments it’s not and, of course not Mount Rushmore. But I would dare to say that it’s visited and celebrated by more vacationers, sightseers, and fans than a lot of the Historical Landmarks in America.

The mall was built in 1969 as a hub of consumerism. In 1978 George Romero, the innovative auteur who changed the face of the horror genre, directed and Richard Rubinstein produced a film titled Dawn of the Dead, most of which was filmed in the Monroeville Mall. It became a blockbuster hit seen worldwide. DOTD was seen by horror fans and non-horror fans. It was unique because no one had ever seen anything like it before. Of course, Night of the Living Dead had attracted a lot of attention, but nothing like Dawn of the Dead. Richard and Dario Argento distributed it to every major movie theater, drive in, art house, and especially those with midnight screenings. I don’t know the exact screen count, but I know it was vast. I personally could view it at three different locations in Manhattan, NYC. It was shown in every community here and abroad. Each major national television reviewer included this phenomenal film in their broadcast and recommended it with a thumbs up. Its fans have cherished and preserved this film to hand down from grandfather to son, son to grandson; a rite of passage. This small low budget film led Variety in gross sales for almost three weeks; unheard of! It impacted a generation. DOTD was so popular that fans from all over visit “The Mall” just to be where it all happened. For decades the owners of “The Mall” have graciously permitted zombie walks, conventions, and tours of its celebrated halls. George Romero’s films and the cadre of local Pittsburgh extras and actors are celebrated there. No one who participated in a George Romero film can deny that they owe allegiance to “The Mall”. “Build it and they will come”: Well, they have from every country to pay homage. Perhaps a place should be preserved for George’s bust and the Living Dead Weekend Museum.

I’m part of its history, so of course I’m joining the outcry to preserve this shrine. I’m fighting for the survival of this Mecca, Cathedral, Temple… maybe that’s a bit much, but to the legion of horror fans it takes on a symbolic meaning, no matter how strange that may sound. Historical Landmark, well that’s not my decision. Perhaps it is a bit of a reach, but there would be few places that attracted such worldwide interest. Perhaps Walmart (the new occupant) will honor the history of DOTD and erect a bust of George Romero and house the Museum of the Living Dead. I thought it time to share my thoughts. We can only hope that some are listening. “

I have visited the Monroeville Mall a few times, the first time being back in 2000, when I was still able to see some familiar sights from Dawn of the Dead that have since been removed. (There are still a lot of them in there, just not as many.) I even had the chance to watch Dawn of the Dead inside the mall several years ago. I really hope the mall will be left mostly the way it is, just with the addition of a Walmart.

In addition to Dawn of the Dead, Kevin Smith’s Zack and Miri Make a Porno also used the Monroeville Mall as a filming location, as did the David Fincher Netflix series Mindhunter. The mall also made it into Stephen King’s novel Christine (but not the movie) and the Joe Hill short story Bobby Conroy Comes Back from the Dead, which takes place during the filming of Dawn of the Dead.

