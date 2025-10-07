Horror Movie News

Monroeville Mall from George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead may be demolished in 2027

Posted 5 hours ago
Walmart has purchased the Dawn of the Dead filming location the Monroeville Mall, and they might demolish it in 2027Walmart has purchased the Dawn of the Dead filming location the Monroeville Mall, and they might demolish it in 2027

Earlier this year, we heard that worrying news that the Monroeville Mall, the primary filming location for George A. Romero’s classic Dawn of the Dead (get it HERE) had been purchased by Walmart. For decades, fans have been going to the Monroeville Mall to check out the spots where Romero had zombies walk and bikers ride – and while there have been plenty of changes over the years, this sale got fans worried that things are going to be changing too much soon. And we were right to be concerned, as a new report from WTAE indicates that Walmart is planning to demolish the mall in 2027.

As WTAE learned, a development project called Monroeville Mall Gateway is among the candidates for the 2025 round of the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, according to a list posted on the PA.gov website. The project is asking for $7.5 million so that the mall can be demolished to make way for a modern, mixed-use destination.

Here’s the description of the project: The Monroeville Mall Economic Revitalization Project will transform the space into a modern, mixed-use destination that strengthens the regional economy. The project begins with full demolition of the existing mall structures, clearing the site entirely for redevelopment. Construction will include new retail, restaurant, and entertainment space, supported by new landscaping, pedestrian-friendly design, and public open spaces for community use. Site preparation will include grading, stabilization, and modernization of utilities such as water, sewer, electric, and telecommunications. Business owners inside the mall have been told they can stay until April 2027.

This is extremely disheartening to hear. Dawn of the Dead star Ken Foree recently joined the fans who have been speaking out on social media and signing a Save the Monroeville Mall petition in trying to make sure this piece of history will be preserved… but it looks like Walmart has different plans for this location.

If you’re a Dawn of the Dead fan, you might want to start planning your trip to the Monroeville Mall now, because it might not exist much longer.

Are you disappointed to hear that Walmart wants to demolish the Monroeville Mall in 2027? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Source: WTAE
