Dead of Night: Dan Curtis horror anthology is coming to Blu-ray in October

Dan Curtis was best known as the creator of the gothic soap opera Dark Shadows, directing the supernatural horror film Burnt Offerings and the horror anthology Trilogy of Terror, and producing the made-for-TV movies The Night Stalker and The Night Strangler, which led to the short-lived but still popular series Kolchak: The Night Stalker. Last week, we learned that his takes on Dracula, Frankenstein, and The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde are coming to Blu-ray in a set called Dan Curtis’ Classic Monsters, courtesy of Kino Cult, in October. Kino Cult will also be be releasing Dan Curtis’ Late-Night Mysteries, which will be bringing four of Curtis’s 1970s TV movies to Blu-ray on September 30th. And that’s not all! On October 28th, the same day they’re releasing the Classic Monsters set, Kino Cult will be giving a Blu-ray release to the 1977 Curtis anthology film Dead of Night ! Copies are available for pre-order at THIS LINK.

Here’s the description: From the legendary dark minds of producer-director Dan Curtis (Dark Shadows, The Night Stalker, Trilogy of Terror) and writer Richard Matheson (Tales of Terror, The Last Man on Earth, The Twilight Zone) comes this thrilling triptych of spellbinding stories. Second Chance: After buying an antique automobile, Frank (Ed Begley Jr.) restores the vehicle to its original condition. Along with the car, Frank is suddenly transported back in time to the year 1926. Based on a story by Jack Finney (Invasion of the Body Snatchers). No Such Thing as a Vampire: Alexis (Anjanette Comer), the mistress of an old mansion, is terrified of vampires. When her husband (Patrick Macnee) calls in a friend (Horst Buchholz) to examine her, a macabre and bloody scheme unfolds. Bobby: In the dead of night, a boy (Lee H. Montgomery), thought to be deceased, surprises his despondent mother (Joan Hackett) at the family beach house, bringing her both extreme joy and overwhelming terror.

Dead of Night comes to Blu-ray with the following special features: NEW Audio Commentary by Audio Commentary by Novelist and Critic Tim Lucas – Optional English Subtitles – Introduction by Jeff Thompson, Author of The Television Horrors of Dan Curtis – Dead of Night: A Darkness At Blaisedon (HD Up-Res): 1969 TV Pilot (51:53) – Robert Cobert’s Music Score Highlights – No Such Thing as a Vampire: Deleted Scenes – Deleted Extended Opening Title Sequence – Newly Commissioned Cover Art by Tom Hodge/The Dude Designs

