Dan Curtis’ Late-Night Mysteries brings four 1970s TV movies to Blu-ray

Posted 4 hours ago
Blu-ray set Dan Curtis' Late-Night Mysteries: Shadow of Fear, The Invasion of Carol Enders, Come Die with Me, & Nightmare at 43 HillcrestBlu-ray set Dan Curtis' Late-Night Mysteries: Shadow of Fear, The Invasion of Carol Enders, Come Die with Me, & Nightmare at 43 Hillcrest

Dan Curtis was best known as the creator of the gothic soap opera Dark Shadows, directing the supernatural horror film Burnt Offerings, and producing the made-for-TV movies The Night Stalker and The Night Strangler, which led to the short-lived but still popular series Kolchak: The Night Stalker. A couple of days ago, we shared the news that his takes on Dracula, Frankenstein, and The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde are coming to Blu-ray in a set called Dan Curtis’ Classic Monsters, courtesy of Kino Cult, in October. But before that set arrives, Kino Cult will also be releasing Dan Curtis’ Late-Night Mysteries, which will be bringing four of Curtis’s 1970s TV movies to Blu-ray on September 30th. Copies are available for pre-order at THIS LINK.

Here’s the description of the set: Perhaps no figure exerted a greater influence on 1970s television horror than Dan Curtis. Having created the daytime drama Dark Shadows (1966-71), and while producing popular primetime TV movies (The Night StalkerThe Norliss Tapes), his company produced stand-alone thrillers for ABC Television’s Wide World of Mystery. Originally shot on videotape, the four productions in this collection have been carefully adapted to HD for this Blu-ray release. The movies being brought to Blu-ray in this set are:

Shadow of Fear (1974) stars Claude Akins (B.J. and the Bear) as a disgraced police officer hired to investigate crimes surrounding a psychologically troubled housewife (Anjanette Comer). Directed by Herbert Kenwith from a script written by Larry Brody – and it’s worth mentioning that Tom Selleck is also in the cast.

In The Invasion of Carol Enders (1974), the spirit of a car crash victim is reincarnated into the body of another patient (Meredith Baxter, Family Ties). Directed by Burt Brinckerhoff, with some uncredited additions by Curtis, from a script by Gene R. Kearney and Merwin Gerard.

Come Die With Me (1974) follows the cat-and-mouse relationship between a cavalier playboy (George Maharis, Route 66) and the housekeeper who tries to blackmail him (Eileen Brennan, Private Benjamin). Directed by Burt Brinckerhoff, written by James Blumgarten.

A wholesome family experiences a Kafkaesque miscarriage of justice when they are accused of drug trafficking in Nightmare at 43 Hillcrest. Dan Curtis and Lela Swift directed this one from a script by William Katz.

Dan Curtis’ Late-Night Mysteries will have the following special features: Introductions to All Four Films by Jeff Thompson, Author of House of Dan Curtis: The Television Mysteries of the Dark Shadows AuteurShadow of Fear Commentary by Amanda Reyes, Author of Are You in the House Alone? A TV Movie Compendium 1964-1999The Invasion of Carol Enders Commentary by Television Historian Scott Skelton – Come Die With Me Commentary by Author/Podcaster Dan Budnik and Film Historian Robert Kelly – Nightmare at 43 Hillcrest Commentary by Film Historian Amanda Reyes and Heidi Honeycutt, Author of I Spit on Your Celluloid: The History of Women Directing Horror Movies

Will you be adding a copy of Dan Curtis’ Late-Night Mysteries to your Blu-ray collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Amazon
