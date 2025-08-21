Netflix’s Death by Lightning debuts images and a release date for the Michael Shannon-led series about James Garfield’s strange life

Netflix‘s upcoming docudrama, Death by Lightning, hits the Senate floor this Thursday afternoon with a handful of promotional materials for the epic about bizarre events surrounding James Garfield, the 20th president of the United States of America. Created by Mike Makowsky (Bad Education, I Think We’re Alone Now, Beef), Death by Lightning features an ensemble cast investigating a man who was hesitant to become the leader of the Free World.

The four-episode limited drama series brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, the reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer, Charles Guiteau, the man who would come to kill him.

Netflix’s Death by Lightning stars Michael Shannon as President James Garfield, Matthew Macfadyen as Charles Guiteau, Nick Offerman as Chester Arthur, Bradley Whitford as James Blaine, Shea Whigham as Roscoe Conkling, and Betty Gilpin as Crete Garfield. Guest stars include Alistair Petrie (John Sherman), Archie Fisher (Joe Brown), Barry Shabaka Henley (Senator Blanche Bruce), Ben Miles (George Scoville), Kyle Soller (Robert Todd Lincoln), Laura Marcus (Mollie Garfield), Paula Malcomson (Franny Scoville), Shaun Parkes (Dr. Charles Purvis), Tuppence Middleton (Kate Chase Sprague), Vondie Curtis Hall (Frederick Douglass), and Željko Ivanek (Dr. Doctor Bliss).

In addition to creating the series, Mike Makowsky wrote and executive-produced Death by Lightning alongside David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (3 Body Problem, Game of Thrones), and Bernie Caulfield (3 Body Problem, Game of Thrones, Big Love). Matt Ross (28 Hotel Rooms, Captain Fantastic, Gaslit) directs and executive produces.

Based on the novel Destiny Of The Republic by Candice Millard (The River of Doubt, Hero of the Empire, River of the Gods), Death By Lightning revolves around the unique circumstances behind the assassination of James Garfield, the reluctant 20th president of the United States of America. In a bizarre twist, Charles Guiteau shot and killed Garfield at the Baltimore and Potomac Railroad Station in Washington. While the wound was not fatal, an infection from the grievous injury eventually killed Garfield on September 19, 1881. According to historical records, Guiteau felt he played a significant role in Garfield’s presidential victory. When tried in court, Guiteau’s high-profile case was one of the first on record to enter a plea of temporary insanity. To his defense team’s surprise, Guiteau denied the accusation, saying he was not medically insane.

Death by Lightning boasts an ensemble cast featuring some of my favorite actors. At just four episodes, the series could be a short but sweet recollection of Garfield’s brief stint as President of the United States. We expect the show to feature powerful performances, heightened emotions, and eye daggers galore.

Death by Lightning debuts on Netflix on November 6, 2025. Check out the gallery of images for the upcoming miniseries below: