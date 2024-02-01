Death By Lightning: Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen to star in a series about the assassination of President Garfield

Someone get a bible and swear Michael Shannon (The Bikeriders, Nine Perfect Strangers) into office because he’s about to get political for Netflix’s forthcoming series Death By Lightning. Reports indicate that Shannon is playing the assassinated President James A. Garfield opposite his killer, Charles Guiteau, portrayed by Matthew Macfadyen (Succession, Deadpool 3), for a series written and created by Mike Makowsky (Bad Education, I Think We’re Alone Now).

Based on the novel Destiny Of The Republic by Candice Millard (The River of Doubt, Hero of the Empire, River of the Gods), Death By Lightning revolves around the unique circumstances behind the assassination of James Garfield, the reluctant 20th president of the United States of America. In a bizarre twist, Charles Guiteau shot and killed Garfield at the Baltimore and Potomac Railroad Station in Washington. While the wound was not fatal, an infection from the grievous injury eventually killed Garfield on September 19, 1881. According to historical records, Guiteau felt he played a significant role in Garfield’s presidential victory. When tried in court, Guiteau’s high-profile case was one of the first on record to enter a plea of temporary insanity. To his defense team’s surprise, Guiteau denied the accusation, saying he was not medically insane.

Michael Shannon is one of the busiest bees in Hollywood, with his upcoming film, The Bikeriders, arriving in theaters on June 21, 2024. The Bikeriders follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club as it evolves over a decade – from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s way of life. Directed and written by Jeff Nichols, The Bikeriders also stars Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, Boyd Holbrook, and more.

Matthew Macfadyen, who played Tom Wanbsgans on the multi-award-winning series Succession, can soon be found starring in Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3. Macfadyen’s Deadpool 3 role remains a mystery, though we hear he’ll feature as a significant character in the anticipated superhero sequel. Deadpool 3 is the only MCU film coming to theaters in 2024, with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Jennifer Garner, Emma Corrin, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Leslie Uggams, Rob Delaney, Karan Soni, and Stefan Kapicic starring as primary cast members.

Are you interested in Netflix’s Death By Lightning series? Let us know in the comments section below.