Death of a Unicorn: Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega dark comedy gets a poster today, trailer tomorrow

Thirteen months ago, we heard that production had wrapped on an A24 project called Death of a Unicorn (it originally had an E at the end its title), which stars Paul Rudd (Ant-Man franchise) and Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), was executive produced by Hereditary/Midsommar/Beau Is Afraid director Ari Aster, and boasts a score composed by the legendary John Carpenter, along with his collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. The movie is set to be released sometime in the spring of 2025, and today a poster for Death of a Unicorn has arrived online, along with the promise that a trailer will be dropping tomorrow. You can check out the poster at the bottom of this article.

Said to be a dark comedy, Death of a Unicorne marks the feature debut of writer/director Alex Scharfman, who co-founded the production company Secret Engine and has produced films like Blow the Man Down and Resurrection. The story centers on a father (Rudd) and daughter (Ortega) who accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where the former’s billionaire boss seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties.

Here’s some more information: The movie follows Elliot and his teenage daughter Ridley as they are en route to a crisis management summit with Elliot‘s bosses, the Leopold family, when they accidentally crash into a unicorn. The Leopolds quickly seize the opportunity to exploit the magical creature’s flesh, blood, and horn, which are endowed with supernaturally curative properties. However, as they delve deeper into their research, they discover the deadly consequences of their actions.

Richard E. Grant (Saltburn) plays the billionaire boss. Also in the cast are Téa Leoni (Flirting with Disaster), Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Sunita Mani (GLOW), Jessica Hynes (Shaun of the Dead), and Stephen Park (Asteroid City).

Scharfman produced Death of a Unicorne alongside Drew Houpt and Lucas Joaquin of Secret Engine, Tyler Campellone and Lars Knudsen of Square Peg, and Tim Headington and Theresa Steele Page of Ley Line Entertainment. Aster, Rudd, and Ortega serve as executive producers with Michael Williams, Jacob Epstein, David Darby, and Nate Kamiya. A24 and Ley Line Entertainment provided the financing and A24 will be handling the distribution.

How does Death of a Unicorn sound to you – and does the involvement of John Carpenter and Ari Aster make you more likely to check out this movie than you would be otherwise? Take a look at the poster, then let us know by leaving a comment below.