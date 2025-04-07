Michael Sarnoski to direct Death Stranding movie

Back in 2019, director Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions brought us the video game Death Stranding – and while fans wait for the sequel Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, there’s a film adaptation in the works at A24… and that adaptation has just found its writer/director. Deadline reports that Michael Sarnoski, director of the Nicolas Cage drama Pig and the creature feature A Quiet Place: Day One, has signed on to take the helm of the Death Stranding movie.

Sarnoski is currently in post-production on Death of Robin Hood, starring Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer.

The Death Stranding film will delve into the mysteries surrounding the “Death Stranding” – a catastrophic series of events that blurred the boundaries between the worlds of the living and the dead, bringing forth nightmarish creatures into a fragmented world on the brink of collapse. For the video game, players assume the role of Sam Porter Bridges, a character tasked with reuniting a divided America, rebuilding hope, and re-establishing connections among the last remnants of humanity. There’s no word on whether or not Sarnoski plans to bring the cast of the video game, which includes Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley, over to the movie.

Deadline notes that Death Stranding captured the imaginations of millions of players, reaching over 19 million players worldwide.

When asked if he had considered directing the movie himself, Kojima previously said, “ I have only ever thought of Death Stranding as a game. People tell me it feels like a movie, but I made it as a game – the direction, the settings, the story. So, I don’t intend to look back at it and try to see it from a movie perspective. Those works are my babies, and I love movies, so I want it to be something that movie fans will really enjoy! I’ll supervise the plot and help them make it, but I won’t direct it. I can’t right now with three on-going projects! I’ll help by communicating with a director I really trust. ” Now, it appears that Sarnoski is that trustworthy director.

Are you a fan of Death Stranding? What do you think of Michael Sarnoski signing on to write and direct the film adaptation? Let us know by leaving a comment below.