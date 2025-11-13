Death Stranding animated series coming to Disney+ in 2027

Back in 2019, director Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions brought us the video game Death Stranding . It took a while, but the sequel Death Stranding 2: On the Beach was finally released earlier this year. There’s a film adaptation of the first game in the works at A24, with A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski on board to write and direct – and that’s not the only adaptation we have to look forward to. The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Kojima announced at Disney’s Asia Pacific originals content showcase in Hong Kong that he’s working on an animated series called Death Stranding Isolations , which will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service sometime in 2027!

Here’s the logline: Set in the world of Death Stranding, Death Stranding Isolations (working title) will tell a completely new story, separate from that of the video games. The upcoming series will follow a young man and woman as they set out on an adventure.

Kojima previously worked with Disney on the documentary, Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds. Takayuki Sano (Bullet/Bullet, Gridman Universe) is directing the animated series, and attendees at the Hong Kong showcase got to see concept art created by Ilya Kuvshinov, who served as character designer for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kojima said the series will be “ pretty mind-blowing and that he wanted to expand his franchise into anime as it would allow him to do things you can only do with animation. He added the series will have new and different characters. As for his motivation for making the series, Kojima said he realized there were people who may not play video games, and he wanted to share the world of Death Stranding with more people. ” They add that the series will utilize traditional hand-drawn 2D animation style. E&H Production (Ninja Kamui, Red Cat Ramen), one of Japan’s top animation studios, is working on the project.

