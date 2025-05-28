From Rabid to Skinamarink: Canadian Movie Madness lecture series to be hosted by Guillermo del Toro

It sounds like Toronto is the place to be this July, as The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that genre filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is set to host a lecture series called From Rabid to Skinamarink: Canadian Movie Madness at TIFF Lightbox from July 9 to 13!

As explained by THR, the curated showcase will see the maestro of monsters take audiences through a series of iconic genre pics like David Cronenberg’s sophomore feature Rabid (1977), Vincenzo Natali’s Cube (1997) and John Fawcett’s supernatural fright pic Ginger Snaps starring Katharine Isabelle (2000) to reveal and explain their horror genre beats. The Mexican director will also explain the mechanics of Bruce McDonald’s Pontypool (2008), and Kyle Edward Ball’s feature directorial debut, Skinamarink (2022) for their own visual and emotional impacts on audiences. Del Toro often works in Toronto and has previously hosted lecture series on Mexican cinema, Alfred Hitchcock films, and film noir.

For the Hitchcock series, del Toro showed Frenzy (1972), North by Northwest (1959), Notorious (1946), and Shadow of a Doubt (1943). His film noir choices included Fallen Angel (1945), Moontide (1942), Niagara (1953), Pickup on South Street (1953), and Road House (1948). The Mexican cinema line-up consisted of Angel of Fire (1992), The Black Sheep (1949), Danzón (1991), El Compadre Mendoza (1934), El Grito (1968), El Suavecito (1951), Knock Out (1984), Like a Bride (1994), Los Caifanes (1967), Los Olvidados (1950), Love in the Time of Hysteria (1991), My Son, the Hero (1962), Poison for the Fairies (1986), The Day of the Bricklayers (1982), The Curse of the Doll People (1961), The Exterminating Angel (1962), The Passion of Berenice (1976), The Realm of Fortune (1986), Shark Hunters (1963), Skeleton of Mrs. Morales (1960), Tívoli (1975), The Woman of the Port (1934), and del Toro’s own Cronos (1992).

It sounds like the previous lecture series were awesome, and From Rabid to Skinamarink: Canadian Movie Madness sounds like it’s going to follow suit, as it would be very cool to get to watch the likes of Rabid, Cube, Ginger Snaps, Pontypool, and Skinamarink with Guillermo del Toro and hear what he has to say about them.

