Delirium Home Video will bring European exploitation and international horror to Blu-ray, starting with a Jess Franco film

Delirium magazine, which is published by Charles Band and Full Moon, specializes in cult, horror, sci-fi, fantasy, and exploitation films – and now, the creative team behind the magazine has announced that they’re launching Delirium Home Video, a label that’s designed to bring some of the silver screen’s strangest and sexiest cinema to your collection! The releases are being carefully curated by Delirium editor-in-chief Chris Alexander, and the plan is for this label’s unique library to “explore both hard and softcore erotica, bizarre and bloody European exploitation fare, operatic international horror, obscure dark fantasy and much, much more!” Each release will be presented in HD and packed with all-new special features, and it all begins with a Blu-ray release of notorious exploitation filmmaker Jess Franco‘s 1976 film Doriana Gray !

Doriana Gray is a surreal, sexually explicit riff on the famous Oscar Wilde story, featuring Franco’s main muse, the gorgeous Lina Romay (Rolls Royce Baby), in one of her most powerful and raw performances. Romay stars as vampiric aristocrat Doriana Gray, a fluid-drinking succubus who shares a strange bond with her sexually voracious twin sister. It seems that when one woman feels aroused, the other sibling experiences every sensation, a phenomenon that is illustrated in shocking, salacious detail when a sexy young reporter comes to call…

Delirium Home Video brings Doriana Gray to Blu-ray for the first time in North America. It’s available as a standard release with double-sided wrap or with a limited edition hardback sleeve (only 100 available) featuring art by Spanish painter Suspiria Vilchez. Special features on this release include

Soft Cut of the film in German with English subtitles Commentary by author and film historian Troy Howarth Interviews with director Jess Franco, producer Erwin C. Dietrich and star Lina Romay Erwin C. Dietrich Trailer

Delirium Home Video is part of the OCN/Vinegar Syndrome/Mélusine family of home video labels. They’re planning two releases for February, then a new title will be released every month thereafter. Their releases will be distributed by OCN, but quantities of titles will also be available through the DHV website.

Chris Alexander provided the following statement: “ When the concept to create Delirium Home Video first took shape, I knew that the best possible people to partner with were our friends at OCN/Vinegar Syndrome. OCN/VS has been breaking ground by nurturing new partner labels that stay true to their central mission statement, that of digging up rare and wild international horror, cult, sexploitation and exploitation cinema and ensuring they meet a standard of excellence that titles of this nature normally would not get anywhere else. And with that, I think fans are going to be very impressed by the quality of each and every release. Not just the stunning, rare, salacious and shocking movies we have picked to be part of this line, but the gorgeous packaging, the supplemental material, the original and newly commissioned art… all of it. Delirium magazine has always focused on the eccentric, the erotic, the strange and the beautiful aspects of the genre and Delirium Home Video is simply an extension of that. Expect great things in the year to come! “

Will you be keeping track of Delirium Home Video releases, and will you be adding the Doriana Gray Blu-ray to your collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.