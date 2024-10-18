Denis Villeneuve says he will get back behind the camera faster than he thinks on Dune: Messiah

After venturing into big-budget franchise filmmaking, French-Canadian director Denis Villeneuve had enjoyed his time off following the completion of both Dune and Dune: Part Two. However, Deadline revealed that his break is now over after tackling the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel, which used to be seen as unadaptable, especially when David Lynch’s adaptation would become a notorious failed attempt. Villenueve wants to complete the arc of Paul Atreides with the third film, but he doesn’t necessarily see it as an end to the whole story and wouldn’t mind seeing other directors pick up the series where he left off.

The director says, “I’m in the writing zone right now.” He’s also made sure not to name this third movie Dune: Part Three as he says parts One and Two are ”for me like one entity. It’s a movie made in two parts. It’s finished, it’s done.” Villeneuve says that he could have stopped after Part Two, but he also added, “but yes, like Herbert did with Dune: Messiah, I think it’ll be a great idea to do something completely different. The story takes place like 12 years after where we left the characters at the end of Part Two. Their journey, their story is different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world it’s a new film with new circumstances.” He confirms that Dune: Messiah “will finish the Paul Atreides arc.”

Villeneuve illustrates why he’s finding himself back at work sooner than expected, “These movies take a lot of time to be made, so it’s best not to say out loud when I might shoot.” He then jokes after his publicist strikes his eye line, “Unfortunately, I’m supposed to shut up.” He then explains, “Let’s say that I thought that after Part Two that I will take a break, that I will go back in the woods and stay in the woods for a while to recover. But the woods weren’t really suiting me, and I would go back behind the camera faster than I think. But that’s all I can say.”

Dune 3 will be based on Dune Messiah, which puts more of a focus on conspiracy and political maneuvering. Although it continues the story set up in the first two Dune movies, it is a different beast.