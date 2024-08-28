Devilina aims to launch an Atlas Comics cinematic universe at Paramount

Founded by Martin Goodman in 1939, the company now known as Marvel Comics started off as Timely Comics, then evolved into Atlas Comics before finally being renamed Marvel. Goodman left Marvel in 1972 and founded a separate company called Atlas Comics, a.k.a. Atlas/Seaboard Comics. That Atlas Comics is now in the hands of Steven Paul, and Deadline reports that Paul has secured a deal with Paramount Pictures to bring a live-action adaptation of the Atlas property Devilina to the screen, the hope being that Devilina will launch an Atlas Comics cinematic universe at the studio. Paramount seems like a good place to get this cinematic universe plan rolling at, since they released the first four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, before distribution of those projects moved over to Disney.

Devilina follows a sheltered young woman who journeys to New York in search of her past, only to discover she is the sister of Satan, and her twin brother has been manipulating her while a detective investigates a series of murders linked to her. The Devilina comic was first published in 1975 and featured “ characters that would ultimately shape the interconnected Atlas universe, including compelling figures like Lomax, Grim Ghost, and Phoenix. These characters are integral to Atlas’s vast library, which features over 100 comics spanning a rich tapestry of genres, from sci-fi and fantasy to action, supernatural, and horror. “

Paul provided the following statement: “ From the beginning, Atlas Comics’ expansive library of characters and stories was crafted as an interconnected universe. Devilina serves as the introduction, and we are dedicated to honoring this foundational vision of Atlas, ensuring that audiences can fully immerse themselves in these dynamic characters and narratives. “

Jon Gonda, EVP, Production, Paramount Pictures’ Motion Picture Group added: “ Dating back to the golden age of comics, Atlas has been home to some of the greatest comic book creators of all time. There are so many characters to love and so many stories to be told. “

The Devilina film is being produced by Paul. Scott Karol, President of SP Media Group, and Jason Goodman, the grandson of Martin Goodman, serve as executive producers. Conor O’Farrell, director of development at SP Media Group, is also working on the project. Deadline notes that “ SP Media has had a co-financing and production deal at Paramount Pictures and Devilina is the first project being developed under that deal with early development that began last year. ” Paul’s long list of producing credits includes two Marvel-based movies: Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

The Devilina screenplay is being written by Rebecca Webb, whose revenge comedy script Divorce Party was featured on the Black List a few years ago and is now set up at Cate Blanchett’s production company Dirty Films.

What do you think of Atlas Comics attempting to launch a cinematic universe with Devilina?