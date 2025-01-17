Michael C. Hall shares a video from the set on the first day of filming Dexter: Resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection is now filming, and Michael C. Hall has celebrated the first day of production by sharing a video online

For eight seasons and 96 episodes, from 2006 to 2013, the series Dexter ran on Showtime, telling the story of Dexter Morgan, a blood spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department who is also a vigilante serial killer. Clyde Phillips was showrunner on Dexter for the first four seasons, and in 2021 he and Showtime brought us the revival series Dexter: New Blood… which, for a time, also seemed to be the end of it all. But that’s not the case. Showtime has tasked Phillips with continue to build up the Dexter franchise, with the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin premiering last month and a New Blood follow-up called Dexter: Resurrection heading for a June premiere. Filming on Dexter: Resurrection is now underway, and Michael C. Hall, who played Dexter Morgan in the original series and Dexter: New Blood, and also provides the in-character narration for Dexter: Original Sin, is back in the lead for Dexter: Resurrection. Hall shared a video on social media to celebrate the start of production.

Hello again, Dexter Morgan 🩸 #DexterResurrection is officially in production 🎬 pic.twitter.com/06vOYkBqp6 — Dexter (@SHO_Dexter) January 17, 2025

Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios said in a statement, “We are thrilled to have the brilliant Michael C. Hall reprise his iconic role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s most successful series ever… While Dexter: Resurrection will appeal to the tens of millions of longtime fans, Dexter: Original Sin will introduce a whole new generation of viewers into this iconic series by starting from the beginning, which is sure to satisfy existing audiences as well.”

A Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios production, Dexter: Resurrection is being executive produced by Clyde Phillips, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Marcos Siega is the producing director. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Hall is joined in the cast by fellow series regulars David Zayas, Jack Alcott and James Remar, with Zayas back in the role of Angel Batista (who worked with Dexter at the Miami Metro Police Department back in the day), Alcott reprising his Dexter: New Blood role of Dexter’s son Harrison, and Remar returning as Dexter’s adoptive father Harry Morgan.

