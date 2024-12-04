Kevin Hart can’t seem to catch a break on his journey to becoming an action star in the fast-paced trailer for Die Hart 3: Hart to Kill

All Kevin Hart wants to do is become a bonafide action star, but his unfortunate luck always seems to have other plans. In Season 3 of the Roku Channel‘s Die Hart series, playfully titled Die Hart 3: Hart to Kill, Kevin Hart goes on the run after getting blamed for a crime he didn’t commit. Roku’s Die Hart 3: Hart to Kill trailer is jam-packed with action, big-name stars, laugh-out-loud comedy, and unpredictable shenanigans.

Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself in Die Hart 3: Hart to Kill, which finds the actor teaming up with Jackson Pepper (J.K. Simmons), “one of the all-time great directors,” for the break Hart’s been looking for. Pepper is game to give Hart his shot, but only under one condition: Pepper wants Hart to put him out of his misery. After the meeting goes awry, Harts goes on the run before the authorities can finger him for a crime he didn’t commit. As he looks for places to hide, Hart pulls new and old friends into his orbit, involving them in his latest life-threatening mishap.

Roku’s Die Hart: Hart to Kill trailer features Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) as Jillian Avery, a recognizable Oscar-winning movie star at the peak of her profession, J.K. Simmons as Jackson Pepper, a force of nature who is serious, intense, thorny, and unpredictable, Tony Cavalero as Agent Fisher, a focused, intense, and easily agitated FBI agent with a profound secret, and Anna Garcia as Pearl, a sweet and clueless aspiring actress, willing to do anything she can to be part of a Jackson Pepper film. The new cast members will join series veterans Kevin Hart and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Hartbeat, the global entertainment company at the intersection of comedy and culture, will produce Season 3 of Die Hart. Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Jeff Clanagan, Tripper Clancy, Josh Ruben, and Ty Walker serve as executive producers. Tripper Clancy wrote and directed Season 3. Morgan Pichinson and Sabrina Lyall oversee the series on behalf of Roku Originals.

What do you think about the Roku Channel’s trailer for Die Hart 3: Hart to Kill? Do you think of Kevin Hart as a legit action star? Let us know in the comments section below. Die Hart: Hart to Kill comes to the Roku Channel on December 13th.