Die Hart 3: Hart to Kill announces the cast for its third season, which includes Kathryn Hahn and J.K. Simmons

Today, Roku, America’s #1 TV streaming platform, revealed that Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along, Wanda Vision) and J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man, Whiplash) will join season three of the Emmy Award nominated Roku Original series Die Hart. Tony Cavalero (The Righteous Gemstones, The Dirt) and Anna Garcia (Fly Me to the Moon, Hacks) will also come on board as cast members for the new season. The series will premiere exclusively on The Roku Channel on Friday, December 13
 
The new cast members will join series veterans Kevin Hart and Nathalie Emmanuel, both of whom were nominated for Emmy Awards for their outstanding performances in seasons 1 and 2. In the series’ third season, Kevin Hart is done with the action — what he really wants is critical success. But acclaimed director Jackson Pepper’s (Simmons) help hurts, thrusting Kevin and Jordan (Emmanuel) onto the wrong kind of “most wanted” list.  
 
Simmons will play Jackson Pepper, one of the all-time great directors, a force of nature who is serious, intense, thorny, and unpredictable. Hahn will take on the role of Jillian Avery, a recognizable Oscar-winning movie star at the peak of her profession. Agent Fisher, played by Cavalero, is a focused, intense, and easily agitated FBI agent with a deep secret. And Garcia’s character Pearl is a sweet and clueless aspiring actress, willing to do anything she can to be part of a Jackson Pepper film. Headshots of the newly added cast members can be found here
 
Season three of “Die Hart” will be produced by Hartbeat, the global entertainment company at the intersection of comedy and culture. Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Jeff Clanagan, Tripper Clancy, Josh Ruben, and Ty Walker serve as executive producers. Season 3 was written by Tripper Clancy and directed by Josh Ruben. The series is overseen by Morgan Pichinson and Sabrina Lyall on behalf of Roku Originals. 

Founded by Kevin Hart, Hartbeat is the global entertainment company creating content and experiences at the intersection of comedy and culture – with a mission to keep the world laughing together. Led by an award-winning team, Hartbeat is a valuable partner to the biggest entertainment companies, platforms and brands in the world, driving cultural currency and generating sales, subscriptions, buzz, and conversation with some of the most coveted audiences.

Source: Roku
die hart
