Pop Culture

Cartoonist and creator of Dilbert Scott Adams dies at 68

By
Posted 4 hours ago

Scott Adams, the cartoonist who created the satirical American comic strip Dilbert, has passed away at the age of 68. Adams’ first ex-wife, Shelly, announced Adams’ death during a live stream on Real Coffee with Scott Adams, then read his final message to fans.

In the letter, dated January 1, 2026, Adams assures everyone he’s still of sound mind and that he’s converting to Christianity due to the “risk-reward” calculation. Before passing away, Adams entered hospice earlier this month, where he was receiving end-of-life care for his rapidly declining condition. Helping Adams in his final days alongside nurses and medical staff members were Shelly, her daughter, and her sister. In the end, Adams lost his battle with prostate cancer. Before his passing, Adams recorded a podcast episode, saying it could be his final one before the end.

Adams on his diagnosis and preparing for the worst

Earlier this month, Adams updated fans about his declining health on Real Coffee with Scott Adams, saying, “I talked to my radiologist yesterday, and it’s all bad news — the odds of me recovering are essentially zero,” Adams said. “I’ll give you any updates if that changes, but it won’t.”

“So there’s no chance that I’ll get my feeling back in my legs, and I’ve got some ongoing heart failure, which is making it difficult to breathe sometimes during the day,” the cartoonist continued. “However, you should prepare yourself that January will probably be a month of transition, one way or another.”

Where did Dilbert get its start?

In the late 1980s, while working at the Pacific Bell Telephone Company, Adams, in a partnership with United Media, launched the Dilbert comic strip. After hundreds of publications picked up the strip, Adams went into the Dilbert business full-time. Dilbert readers appreciated the character’s sardonic nature and identified with the plights of his workaday lifestyle, particularly those familiar with cubicle environments. In 1999, an animated Dilbert TV series premiered, featuring Daniel Stern as Dilbert, Chris Elliott as Dogbert, and Larry Miller as Dilbert’s Pointy-Haired Boss. The series lasted for 30 episodes before being canceled.

In 2023, the Dilbert comic strip fell out of grace with many newspapers after unfortunate comments made by Adams marred the strip’s image.

Source: TMZ
Tags: ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,965 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Pop News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The 10 Worst Movies of 2025

Posted 2 weeks ago
As good as many of the movies that came out in 2025 were, there were some truly abysmal movies we suffered through.