Kiah Roache-Turner to follow Beast of War with Dogs of War

One of my most highly anticipated films of the rest of the year is Beast of War, a World War II-set shark thriller from Wyrmwood Road of the Dead, Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, and Sting director Kiah Roache-Turner. Beast of War is set to receive a theatrical and VOD release on October 10th – and before we reach that date, Deadline reports that the sales firm Architect has launched worldwide sales on Roache-Turner’s next project, another World War II-set creature feature called Dogs of War .

Inspired by real events, Dogs of War plunges a crack squad of British commandos into a Nazi-infested forest, in the depths of winter on the Eastern Front during WWII. Tasked with delivering a vital secret weapon to their allies, the soldiers soon discover that what lurks in the forest is far more terrifying than their German foe. Forming an uneasy alliance with their sworn enemy, and joining forces with legendary sniper Lady Death, survival quickly becomes the only victory for the embattled soldiers. Daniel Webber (Billy the Kid), Bart Edwards (The Witcher), Robert Maaser (Ballerina), Jake Ryan (Wolf Creek), CJ Bloomfield (Mortal Kombat), Sam Parsonson (Beast of War) and Masha Basman (The Messenger) are set to star in the film, with Basman taking on the role of Lady Death. Filming will take place in Australia and Bulgaria in the first quarter of 2026.

Roache-Turner provided the following statement: “ With Dogs Of War, I wanted to explore a different corner of WWII storytelling, bringing together real historical figures and high-concept genre elements. I have always been fascinated with crack sniper Lady Death and her story which has become such a mythical part of WWII folklore. I know that her desperate fight to protect her country more than 80 years ago has a contemporary resonance that today’s audiences will respond to. “

Dogs of War is being produced by Blake Northfield and Michelle Krumm for Bronte Studios. Executive producers include Todd Brown, and Calum Gray and Max Pirkis for Architect. Northfield and Krumm said, “ This film is a bold, adrenaline-filled fusion of war story, myth, and survival horror that we believe audiences worldwide will connect with. ” Gray added that Roache-Turner is “ an immersive world-builder in the truest sense. A genre director who cares about connecting audiences to real, authentic characters…but then delights in picking them off one by one! “

Model Farm and Resin will be handling the special effects.

It’s good to know I have another World War II horror movie from Kiah Roache-Turner to look forward to after Beast of War. Does Dogs of War sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.