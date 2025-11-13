Don’t Breathe 3: Stephen Lang wants to wrap up the Blind Man trilogy

Nine years ago, director Fede Álvarez brought us the brutal horror thriller Don’t Breathe, which starred Stephen Lang as a character known as the Blind Man. That character was being wronged by a trio of young thieves who broke into his house at night – but he wasn’t just guilty of doling out excessive violence, he also had a young woman imprisoned in his basement. He was a total scumbag… and yet, when a more action-focused sequel came along five years later, the Blind Man was turned into the protagonist. Talk about subverting expectations. He appeared to die at the end of that movie, but Lang doesn’t believe it. During an interview with Dexerto, he said he thinks and hopes Don’t Breathe 3 will happen one of these days, as he wants to wrap up the series as a trilogy.

Directed by Álvarez from a script he wrote with Rodo Sayagues, Don’t Breathe told the following story: Three teens who get away with perfectly planned home robberies have set their sights on one last payout that will get them out of crime forever. Their target: a reclusive blind man with millions of dollars in hiding. But as soon as they break into his home, the tables are turned and they find themselves trapped and fighting for survival against a psychopath with secrets of his own. Álvarez and Sayagues also wrote the script for Don’t Breathe 2, with Sayagues taking the helm that time. The sequel was set several years after the home invasion of the first movie, with the Blind Man living in quiet solace… until his past sins catch up to him. The Blind Man has been hiding out for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a house fire. Their quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers show up and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to save her.

Lang told Dexerto that Don’t Breathe 3 is “ a way off, and it’s not a certainty, but I do think that we are all kind of crawling in the same direction. I know a lot of people would like it done within the structure of the business, so it’s a question of getting it right. Really getting it just right. Because the first one was perfect. The second one, I think, is very, very, cool. Somehow, the third one needs to tie it all up. It needs to make it truly a trilogy. So I hope it’ll happen. I think it will. “

Do you agree with Stephen Lang that this needs to be a trilogy? Share your thoughts on the idea of there being a Don’t Breathe 3 by leaving a comment below.