Dr. Moreau’s House of Pain Noir has been released by Full Moon

Last year, Charles Band’s company Full Moon announced that they were launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which would focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” Two Pulp Noir movies, Quadrant and Death Streamer, have since made their way through production – and while those movies were initially released in color, all of the Pulp Noir movies will also get black & white “noir” releases, so there are both color and black & white versions of Quadrant and Death Streamer available on the Full Moon Features streaming service. While we wait for more Pulp Noir movies to be made, Band has started going through the Full Moon library to give some of their older films the black & white / noir treatment. This noir series, which is expected to consist of at least a dozen films, got started with a black & white version of the 1984 sci-fi thriller Christmas classic Trancers. That has been followed by “noir” releases of the 1997 creature feature The Creeps, the 2007 movie The Haunted Casino, a.k.a. Dead Man’s Hand, and the 2012 “insane comedy chiller” The Dead Want Women. Now available to watch on Full Moon Features and YouTube is Dr. Moreau’s House of Pain Noir , a black & white version of a sci-fi horror film that was originally released in 2004. The trailer is embedded above and the full movie can be viewed on YouTube.

Directed by Band from a screenplay by C. Courtney Joyner, Dr. Moreau’s House of Pain has the following synopsis: Eric Carson is searching for his brother, an athlete who came to the secret hospital of the legendary Dr. Moreau in search of a cure for his rare blood disease. But when Eric discovers that his brother has been transformed into an animal, he is captured and subjected to a similar operation. Before his animal side can take over completely, Eric rallies the other “manimal” experiments to revolt against the malevolent mad doctor and put an end to his diabolical experiments once and for all.

The film stars John Patrick Jordan (Landman), Jessica Lancaster (He Slid Into Her DMs), Peter Donald Badalamenti II (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows), Lorielle New (Farewell, My Love), B.J. Smith (Vampire Assassin), Jack Kennedy (Shameless), Steve Quimby (24 Hours to Midnight), and Debra Mayer (Blood Dolls), with Jacob Witkin (Showgirls) as Dr. Moreau.

Will you be watching Dr. Moreau’s House of Pain Noir? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.