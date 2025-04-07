Dredd (2012) – What Happened to This Sci-Fi Action Film?

The What Happened to This Horror Movie series looks back at the 2012 film Dredd, starring Karl Urban as Judge Dredd

A new episode of our What Happened to This Horror Movie? video series has just been released, and with this one we’re taking a look back at the 2012 sci-fi action film Dredd (watch it HERE), which is based on the same comic book source material as the 1995 Sylvester Stallone movie Judge Dredd, but took a more faithful approach to the adaptation. You can hear all about it by checking out the video embedded above.

The official word is that Dredd was directed by Pete Travis from a screenplay by Alex Garland, although we were told that Garland actually directed the movie. The film has the following synopsis: The America of the post-apocalyptic future is an irradiated wasteland, a vast, ultraviolent world where criminals control the mean city streets. Ultimate law enforcers like Dredd and his new partner, Anderson, are Judges—the only force battling for justice. Dispatched by the central authority, the Judges target is Ma-Ma, a ruthless boss bent on expanding her criminal empire through sales of Slo-Mo, a dangerous reality-altering drug. With Dredd calling the shots, the two Judges declare full-scale war on crime in this unrelenting and brutal three-dimensional thrill ride.

Karl Urban starred as the title character and was joined in the cast by Olivia Thirlby, Lena Headey, Wood Harris, Domhnall Gleeson, Warrick Grier, DeObia Oparei, Francis Chouler, Daniel Hadebe, Rakie Ayola, Langley Kirkwood, Edwin Perry, Karl Thaning, Michele Levin, Junior Singo, Luke Tyler, Jason Cope, Joe Vaz, Scott Sparrow, and Nicole Bailey.

The Dredd episode of What Happened to This Horror Movie? was Written, Edited, and Narrated by Tyler Nichols, Produced by Lance Vlcek and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

