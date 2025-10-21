Will Eddie Munson return for Stranger Things 5? The Duffer Brothers confirm that he won’t

With the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things poised to be of the “completely insane” variety, we can only imagine what the Duffer Brothers have in store. Season four teased a truly sinister future for the citizens of Hawkins and left a lot on the table. One of the standout additions in later seasons was undoubtedly Eddie Munson, leader of the Hellfire Club, who was played by Joseph Quinn. While it looked as if Eddie made the ultimate sacrifice, he teased that might not be the last we see of the master of puppets. On a potential return, Quinn said, “I might have that feeling [it could happen].” He added, “Or maybe I don’t. I don’t know! Who knows?”

Well, Deadline is now reporting that the Duffer Brothers have confirmed that Munson, who became a fan-favorite, will not be returning in this last season. Matt Duffer told Empire, “I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he’s dead. Joe is so busy anyway, that everyone should know he’s not coming back. He’s shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He’s fully under that ground.”

Since his breakout on the series, Quinn was able to land some big roles, like in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will also put him in Avengers: Doomsday. He will also be one of the Fab Four in the upcoming Sam Mendes project, The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event. Despite not graduating with the rest of the cast, Quinn has no doubt they will deliver in this final season, “I’m sure they’re working very hard to land the plane. It’s been a long time that they’ve been working on that, so I’m really delighted that they’re kind of getting towards the end, and they’re having a nice time…I’m sure they’re gonna deliver it in a pretty epic way. I have no doubts.”

It will be a couple of months before we know for sure if the Duffer Brothers shot themselves in the foot with how Stranger Things has been spread out (we’re talking just 42 episodes over the course of nine years when all is said and done!). But as it stands, at least some of the Stranger Things cast is on edge about the final season, with star Finn Wolfhard a bit worried considering how another once-beloved show, Game of Thrones, got ripped for how it ended.