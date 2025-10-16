Finn Wolfhard is nervous about the ending of Stranger Things after the Game of Thrones finale got ‘torn to shreds’

After nine years of Eggo waffles, nose bleeds, and semi-predictable character deaths, Netflix’s Stranger Things will begin the journey toward what’s hoped to be an epic conclusion later this year. As we all know, Hollywood endings are challenging. It’s impossible to satisfy the majority of viewers, and those who leave your project feeling dissatisfied are more than happy to tear your hard work a new ***hole online. One actor who’s afraid of the inevitable Stranger Things finale backlash is Finn Wolfhard, who says other shows, namely Game of Thrones, haunt his anticipation for people to witness the end of a cultural touchstone.

“It’s just a symptom of what filmmaking can be, which is chaotic,” Wolfhard told Time magazine. “As a child actor, you’re trying to make things easy for people. You don’t know how to speak up for yourself. You don’t know how to ask for a break… It was incredible and subconsciously terrifying to be 13 and all of the sudden everyone knows who you are.”

Finn Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things, which kicks off its finale on November 26, then returns with three more episodes on December 25, and finally, the anticipated conclusion of the series on December 31.

“I think everyone was pretty worried, honestly,” Wolfhard told Time magazine about entering production for Season 5. “The way that ‘Game of Thrones’ got torn to shreds in that final season, we’re all walking into this going, ‘We hope to not have that kind of thing happen.’ But then we read the scripts. We knew that it was something special.”

Previously, Matt and Ross Duffer told Variety that they’re confident in the show’s ending, stating it has been planned for quite some time.

“We knew roughly what the end scene was for years — it wasn’t something we had a strain to come up with,” Matt said. “There were elements of it that were discussed for weeks, but the core idea of the ending, we had for a really long time.”

Speaking as someone who thought the Game of Thrones ending was hot garbage, I do hope the Duffers have something more exciting (and worthy) in mind for the conclusion to Stranger Things, a show that’s been lightning in a bottle for years, with Season 4 being the show’s best since the first. A lot rides on the ending of Stranger Things, and I hope for the Duffers’ sake (and everyone else) that they nail it.