How enchanting will Edward Scissorhands look when it makes its 4K Ultra HD debut this Halloween?

Spooky Season is upon us, friends! What does that mean, exactly? For a few fleeting weeks, all is right with the world outside your door. The air is crisp, the leaves turn to fire, the smell of burning wood permeates the air, and it’s time to start making a pile of your favorite spine-chilling titles to watch throughout the duration. If you’re anything like us, you’ll add Tim Burton movies to your list, starting with the filmmaker’s 1990 dark fantasy classic Edward Scissorhands, which comes to 4K Ultra HD this Halloween for the title’s 35th anniversary.

The following hails from the official press release for Edward Scissorhands:

Tim Burton’s heartwarming story of the innocently endearing character who cannot touch others will charm audiences new and old when Edward Scissorhands makes its debut on digital retailers (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home) and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc on October 28 , just in time for the Halloween season.

Lovingly restored for its 35th anniversary, every sparkle of Edward’s eyes and every glint of his blades now shines with breathtaking clarity, enhanced by Dolby Vision and accompanied by cutting-edge Dolby Atmos sound. First released in 1990, the film has carved a permanent place in the hearts of fans of Burton, Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder and Danny Elfman for decades, and is now presented more vividly than ever before.

Edward Scissorhands remains one of cinema’s most enchanting modern fables. A kindly inventor once created a gentle young man named Edward, but passed away before he could finish his work, leaving Edward with only metal shears for hands. Lonely until welcomed into a pastel suburbia by a kind Avon lady, Edward’s story still resonates today with its timeless message: to embrace what makes us different, and to discover that wonder often lies just beyond the unknown.

For the ultimate Gothic treat, you can add the Edward Scissorhands Steelbook to your collection. This gorgeous casing features both Edward (Johnny Depp) and Kim (Winona Ryder) with large, glittering eyes on the outside, and a striking image of Edward descending the stairs of his all-but-abandoned castle on the inside.

You can find a list of Bonus Features below:

Bonus Materials *

Featurette – Peek behind the scenes and hear the cast & crew of Edward Scissorhands discuss Burton’s unique, modern reinterpretation of Frankenstein

Audio Commentary by Composer Danny Elfman

*Bonus materials vary by product and retailer

To my astonishment, I don’t own Edward Scissorhands on Blu-ray. This aggression will not stand. Tim Burton’s classic tale of isolation, integration, and broken trust is one of my all-time favorites, and I must own a copy in the best format available. I expect Disney to go all-out for this release, regarding quality of sound, picture, and presentation. To the pre-order machine, Batman!

Will you pick up a copy of Edward Scissorhands in 4K Ultra HD on October 28, 2025? Let us know in the comments section below.