Eli Roth sets new giallo + Knock Knock getting German remake

Long before they shared the screen in Ballerina, Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas shared the screen in Eli Roth’s Knock Knock. With the director now going the independent route with a new shingle, The Horror Company, Roth is looking to continue his return to hardcore horror via a new production deal set with German company Construction Film, which was founded by German actress Veronica Ferres (The Bricklayer, the upcoming Red Sonja reboot).

According to Variety, part of the package includes a German-language remake of Knock Knock, which he will produce (but not direct). Next up for Roth is the slasher film The Ice Cream Man, but as part of the deal with Construction Film, he’ll also be directing Final Cut, a giallo-style feature in which Ferres will also appear. Roth has long been a superfan of the genre, with him recently appearing on Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary’s The Video Archives Podcast for a lively discussion of one of the genre’s undisputed classics, Dressed to Kill.

Roth has a lot in the works, including a sequel to his horror hit Thanksgiving, The Ice Cream Man (which he describes as his “most terrifying and insane” film yet), and a potential Hostel TV series, which is rumoured to star Paul Giamatti.

In a recent press release, Roth described The Ice Cream Man in the following way: