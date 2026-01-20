Eli Roth talks to us about Cabin Fever’s 4K, Ice Cream Man, and what’s going on with Thanksgiving 2

Cabin Fever will always be a newer film in my mind, so it’s crazy that this year will be it’s 23rd anniversary. I guess that’s just part of getting older. But it’s always been my favorite Eli Roth film, and had me keeping an eye on his career during the 2000s. I still remember reading his blog posts during the production of Hostel 2 on Myspace, so it was a bit surreal to finally speak to Eli Roth. He couldn’t have been nicer, and got into many elements of both Cabin Fever as well as his future projects.

Finally, we discussed Ice Cream Man (which has no connection to the Clint Howard film) and how fun the shoot was. He worked with more kids as extras than any other time in his career and it sounds like absolute chaos. We get into when he’ll be back in the editing bay to finish the film up, and when we can expect the film to release to theaters. We also get a bit into Thanksgiving 2 and why the film has been delayed so much. This was a fun talk that you can check out in the video above!

Cabin Fever plot:

For five friends barreling down a mountain road toward a remote cabin, college is over, adulthood looms, and one last summer of decadence awaits. But when a stranger stricken with a flesh-eating virus shows up at their door, the infection spreads, terror erupts, and friend is pitted against friend in a paranoid nightmare of contagion and survival. Eli Roth’s directorial debut — presented for the first time in blood-spattered 4K — is a landmark shocker with a wicked strain of humor and a deliriously unpredictable finale…and a grisly cure for the summertime blues.

Special Features:

• Scratching the Surface: A Look Back

• Establishing Shot with Eli Roth

Legacy Special Features:

• Audio Commentaries with Director Eli Roth and Cast Members Rider Strong, Jordan Ladd, Cerina Vincent, and Joey Kern

• Director’s Shorts: The Rotten Fruit

• Beneath the Skin: The Making of Cabin Fever

• Family-Friendly Version

• Pancakes!

• Chatting On-Set with Eli

• Chatting with Eli Roth

• Exclusive Featurette with Eli Roth

• Deleted Scenes

• Mad Dog

• TV Spot

• Theatrical Trailer

Cabin Fever 4K Steelbook is Currently Available for purchase

