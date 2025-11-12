Eli Roth assembles the cast for his new horror movie, Ice Cream Man

Sixteen years passed from the time Eli Roth made a slasher faux trailer called Thanksgiving for the Robert Rodriguez / Quentin Tarantino double feature Grindhouse to the day when a feature version of Thanksgiving (read our review HERE) finally made its way into theatres – and soon after that movie was released in 2023, it was announced that a sequel would be coming along in 2025. Thanksgiving 2 was supposed to start filming last March… but that didn’t happen. Filming had to be delayed (hopefully not cancelled completely). And rather than mope about not being able to make that sequel this year, Roth shot a different horror movie called Ice Cream Man this summer! Filming wrapped in September, and now a press release has revealed that the film stars Ari Millen (Orphan Black) as the titular character, along with Benjamin Byron Davis (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Karen Cliche (Thanksgiving), Dylan Hawco (Heartland), Sarah Abbott (Black Mirror), Shiloh O’Reilly (Thanksgiving), Kiori Mirza Waldman (Small Achievable Goals), Charlie Zeltzer (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Charlie Storey (Thanksgiving). Roth is also in the cast.

Media Capital Technologies (MCT) and The Horror Section are fully financing Ice Cream Man, which follows an idyllic summer town descending into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Roth directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with Noah Belson, based on “an original idea he has had for over twenty years, but studios were too nervous to finance.”

Media Capital Technologies’ Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh are producing alongside Cream Productions’ Kate Harrison. Executive producers include MCT’s Kevin Frakes, Connor DiGregorio, Eli Massillon, and Lorenzo Antonucci, and The Horror Section’s Jon Schnaars and Holly Adams. The score is being composed by Brandon Roberts, with additional music by Snoop Dogg. Steve Newburn and Adrien Morot handle the special effects.

Roth provided the following statement: “ I couldn’t be more excited about the incredible cast we’ve assembled for Ice Cream Man. It’s surreal to see the idea I’ve had for over twenty years come to life – and with this insanely talented cast, we get to deliver a film to horror fans that’s as terrifying as I’ve always imagined. ” The film will be receiving a wide theatrical release in 2026.

